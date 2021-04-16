In the Heights will launch the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9 before it opens around the country on June 11

In the Heights to Open the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival with Five Simultaneous Outdoor Screenings

Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In the Heights

ANTHONY RAMOS as Usnavi and MELISSA BARRERA as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “IN THE HEIGHTS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will be kicking off with quite the bang.

The festival's opening movie on June 9 will be In the Heights, the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical.

To make it even more special, the opening will take place in Washington Heights, the Manhattan neighborhood where Miranda grew up and based the musical in.

"It is such an honor to open the 20th anniversary Tribeca Film Festival with In the Heights. We're so excited to welcome them uptown! This will be an unforgettable night at the United Palace. We can't wait to share this musical love letter to our community, with our community, in our community," Miranda shared in a press release.

The movie will also get the special honor of being screened simultaneously in all five of Manhattan's boroughs at open-air venues.

COREY HAWKINS as Benny and LESLIE GRACE as Nina in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “IN THE HEIGHTS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Credit: Macall Polay

Last month, director Jon M. Chu revealed the movie will now debut in theaters and on HBO Max a week before its already rescheduled date. And it's all thanks to the fan reception of two new trailers that dropped last month.

"Surprise. We coming to Theaters one week earlier!!!" wrote Chu, 41, in a tweet. "There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let's gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon. JUNE 11th 2021."

The movie was originally scheduled for June 2020 before the COVID-19 health crisis pushed it back a whole year to June 18, 2021. It will now debut a week earlier on June 11.

The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz and an array of others, including singer Marc Anthony. Miranda also makes a cameo.