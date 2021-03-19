In the Heights to Be Released a Week Earlier Than Scheduled After 'So Much Demand'

COREY HAWKINS as Benny and LESLIE GRACE as Nina in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “IN THE HEIGHTS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

In the Heights has a new release date again, but it wasn't pushed back this time!

The movie musical adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway show will now debut in theaters and on HBO Max a week before it's already rescheduled date. And it's all thanks to the fan reception of two new trailers that dropped over the weekend.

"Surprise. We coming to Theaters one week earlier!!!" wrote director Jon M. Chu, 41, in a tweet. "There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let's gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon. JUNE 11th 2021."

The movie was originally scheduled for June 2020 before the COVID-19 health crisis pushed it back a whole year to June 18, 2021. It will now debut a week earlier on June 11.

The move gives In the Heights a clear release weekend with no other major picture opening. It would previously have competed with Disney/Pixar's Luca on June 18.

ANTHONY RAMOS as Usnavi and MELISSA BARRERA as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “IN THE HEIGHTS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Image zoom Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In the Heights | Credit: Macall Polay

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. dropped two new trailers for the movie. The first labeled as "Powerful," premiered alongside the second trailer, titled "Washington Heights," on March 14.

In both previews of the forthcoming film, fans see star Anthony Ramos taking over Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Broadway role for the highly anticipated big-screen adaptation.