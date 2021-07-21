Leslie Grace has found her follow-up to In the Heights

In the Heights' Leslie Grace Cast as Batgirl in Upcoming HBO Max Movie: 'I Am Beyond Excited'

DC has found its latest superhero.

In the Heights star Leslie Grace is set to play Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl, for an upcoming movie in the DC Universe.

Grace, 26, confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing her excitement with her fans on her latest Hollywood gig.

I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl !" Grace tweeted on Wednesday. "I cannot believeeee what I'm writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I'm ready to give her all I've got!"

Though the character of Batgirl was first introduced in the comic books back in 1961 under the name Betty Kane, the most famous version of Batgirl is Barbara, the daughter of police commissioner Jim Gordon.

The role has also been played by several other actresses including Alicia Silverstone in the 1997 film Batman & Robin and Yvonne Craig in the TV show that aired in the 1960s.

Leslie Grace attends "In The Heights" 2021 Tribeca Festival opening night premiere at United Palace Theater on June 09, 2021 in New York City Leslie Grace | Credit: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

This new Batgirl film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) for HBO Max, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the Heights, adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical of the same name, was Grace's first film.