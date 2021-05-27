"I want to be hired for who the f— I am," said Anthony Ramos of being told to be “ethnically ambiguous” to avoid being typecast in the "Latino box"

In the Heights Star Anthony Ramos Says He Was Told to Be 'Ethnically Ambiguous' in His Career

Anthony Ramos is opening up about his journey toward embracing his ethnicity.

The 29-year-old In the Heights star recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about some of the challenges he's faced throughout his career, specifically regarding his Puerto Rican heritage. Explaining that he was often told to disguise his ethnicity in order to not be typecast by directors and producers, Ramos said, "Folks would say to me that if you grow your hair out and speak in American Standard, you can be more ethnically ambiguous; you won't be in the 'Latino box.'"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought that s— was a box, as opposed to being a superpower and just who I am," the Hamilton star told the outlet. "I believed that [box] s— for a little bit, but I don't want to be hired for being ambiguous. I want to be hired for who the f— I am."

in the heights Credit: Macall Poley/Warner Bros.

In 2016, Ramos performed with the Hamilton cast at the Grammys before the musical won an award for best musical theater album. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda accepted the award while Ramos proudly waved his Puerto Rican flag, fully embracing his "superpower."

"Until the day I die, I'm going to be proud of where I'm from. That was the shit," he told THR. "Some of the days were hard, but every day was more than worth it."

Ramos is now starring in the movie adaptation of Miranda's 2008 Tony-winning Broadway musical, In the Heights, out next month. Directed by Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu and co-written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, the film follows the lives of residents living in Manhattan's predominantly Latin neighborhood of Washington Heights.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Final Performance In "Hamilton" On Broadway Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Reflecting on what it means to be in the film adaptation of In the Heights, Ramos said he saw the Broadway production for the first time during his final semester at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in 2011, revealing that seeing the Latino cast motivated him not to quit over the years.

The film also stars Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Dascha Polanco and Stephanie Beatriz.