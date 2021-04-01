Paramount was previously reported to be working on two new Transformers films

In the Heights Star Anthony Ramos in Talks to Be New Lead of Transformers Franchise (Report)

Anthony Ramos is set to be the next star of the Transformer franchise.

The In the Heights star is reportedly in final talks to star in one of the two planned next films in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movies has a script penned by Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) and will be directed by Creed II's Steven Caple Jr.

Paramount was previously reported to be working on two different Transformer films that will expand the universe.

One of the films, written by Harold, is believed to follow in the universe set up by 2018's Bumblebee, a smaller budget origin story featuring Hailee Steinfeld that was a hit with critics and fans.

Ramos, 29, is set to be the next big star, with his starring role in the delayed In the Heights priming him for bigger things in Hollywood. The actor first made a splash originating one of the roles in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton on Broadway. He later played a supporting role in A Star Is Born.

ANTHONY RAMOS as Usnavi and MELISSA BARRERA as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “IN THE HEIGHTS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Image zoom Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera in In the Heights | Credit: Macall Polay

The Transformers franchise first kicked off with Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox starring in director Michael Bay's huge offering Transformers. The movie went on to make over $709 million worldwide and launched four sequels: 2009's Revenge of the Fallen, 2011's Dark of the Moon, 2014's Age of Extinction and 2017's The Last Knight.