Iman Vellani on Her Friendship with 'The Marvels' Costar and 'Older Sister' Brie Larson (Exclusive)

"I think she's really taught me a lot about how to take care of myself," the actress tells PEOPLE

By
and Alex Cramer
Published on May 7, 2023 05:33 PM
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Iman Vellani, Brie Larson
Iman Vellani, Brie Larson. Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty

Iman Vellani's character on The Marvels is apparently a big fan of Brie Larson's character on screen. But off-screen, their friendship is even closer.

The actress, 20, opened up to PEOPLE Saturday at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles where she explained that she sees Larson, 33, as something of a "big sister."

9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Arrivals
Brie Larson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"We're close and then she's honestly an older sister at this point," Vellani told PEOPLE. "But yeah, I think she's really taught me a lot about how to take care of myself and the importance of self-care mentally and physically, and I really value our friendship."

As for the advice that Larson has given her, Vellani says: "Get a Theragun."

Of course, the actress joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the title character Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel on Disney+ last year, as Larson makes her return as Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) in their upcoming movie that hits theaters Nov. 10.

An official synopsis reveals that in the film, Captain Marvel "has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence."

"But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe," the synopsis adds. "When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau."

Iman Vellani attends Disney+ And Marvel's New Television Series "Ms. Marvel" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday, Vellani explained to PEOPLE that the Ms. Marvel comics "were such a monumental thing in my life in high school" in terms of representation.

"I didn't ever realize that a story like this could just exist out in the open," she added. "I think the fact that we got to have it on Disney+, and Marvel is one of the most successful franchises in the world. It means the world that little girls are going to grow up and have this be something that they could watch on a Friday afternoon."

Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for the new movie last month, which followed Larson telling Variety in September at the D23 Expo how long she expected to continue playing Carol Denvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character.

"I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" the Oscar winner said. "I don't know, I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."

Larson, at the time, appeared to address fan backlash her casting and character have received since she joined Marvel Studios' roster of superhero actors in 2016. Her starring role in Captain Marvel marked the MCU's first woman-led film, and she's since reprised the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and made appeared in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel.

She is listed among the expected cast for 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars, per IMDb.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jamie Foxx attends the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Barbara Kruger and Quentin Tarantino presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA)
Jamie Foxx Is 'Stable and Not in a Life-Threatening Situation Now,' Says Source (Exclusive)
The HBO Docu-Series “Angel City” LA Premiere
Natalie Portman Says Husband Benjamin Millepied Didn't Need Her Advice for His Directorial Debut (Exclusive)
Natasha Blasick attends the world premiere of "Hunt Club"; Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere
Jamie Foxx's Costar Natasha Blasick Says She's Been Assured He's 'Recovering' After 'Medical Complication'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Will Poulter attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Will Poulter Says His Flying Dreams Are Now 'Movie-Quality' After 'Guardians 3' Role (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
How to Watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', Including Where It Will Be Available to Stream
Karen Gillan Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
See the Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' In and Out of Costume
derry barrymore
Drew Barrymore Steps Down as MTV Movie & TV Awards Host Days Before Show to Support Writers Strike
Nick Kocher, Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan Reveals She Met Her Husband on Instagram: 'I Slid Into His DMs'
Karen Gillan attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"; Karen Gillan Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Karen Gillan Attended Couple's Therapy Zoom Call in Full 'Guardians' Makeup: 'I Was Late'
Will Poulter Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Will Poulter Wore Trash Bag to 'Catch All the Gold Juice' While Removing 'Guardians 3' Makeup (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'Love Again' special screening
Priyanka Chopra Asked Nick Jonas to 'Lick My Face' for Steamy 'Love Again' Make-Out Scene (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Chris Pratt Says His Only Film Wife Katherine Has Likely Seen Is 'Bride Wars': 'True Cinema' (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra 'Love Again' Special Screening; Celine Dion attends the premiere of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast"; Sam Heughan attends the "Love Again" New York Screening
Céline Dion's 'Love Again' Costars Send Support amid the Singer's Health Struggles (Exclusive)
Tinsley Mortimer and Olivia Palermo Recall Early 2000s Socialite Culture in Trailer for Documentary 'Queenmaker'
Tinsley Mortimer Recalls 2000s Socialite Culture in Trailer for Hulu Doc 'Queenmaker' (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Chris Pratt on How 'Guardians' Cast Will Stay in Touch: 'We'll Be There for Each Other' (Exclusive)
Chris Pratt attends a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney); Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)
Chris Pratt Says Arnold Schwarzenegger's Support 'Means the World': 'Really Kind of Mind-Blowing' (Exclusive)