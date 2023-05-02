Illegal Twitter Upload of 'Super Mario Bros.' Watched by Millions Before Being Taken Down (Report)

The movie was uploaded in two posts from a now-suspended Twitter account called "vids that go hard," according to Forbes

By
Published on May 2, 2023 01:14 PM
The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Teaser Trailer
Photo: illumination

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has made more than $1 billion at the box office, has also been viewed by 9 million people — via an illegal upload to Twitter.

A now-suspended account called "vids that go hard" shared the animated movie in two parts over the weekend, according to Forbes.

The feature was viewable for more than seven hours, the outlet reported, before it was yanked from the platform.

"Vids that go hard" previously had a Twitter Blue designation which enabled the account to upload hour-long high-quality video, according to new guidelines from the company which have been established during Twitter CEO Elon Musk's reign.

Super Mario Bros.
Universal

The film, which stars Chris Pratt as the popular Nintendo character, reached $500 million at the worldwide box office after only a week of release.

The feat made it the highest-grossing movie of the year so far, outdoing Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opened in February.

Super Mario Bros. has also become the biggest video game movie ever, topping Warcraft, the 2016 big-screen adaptation of the World of Warcraft games, which previously held that top spot.

Super Mario Bros., which officially opened in U.S. theaters April 5, already had a record-setting opening weekend ahead of the Easter holiday with an over-$375-million global debut. About $204 million of that came domestically.

