See Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan in Creepy False Positive Trailer

Ilana Glazer is on a pregnancy journey unlike any other in Hulu's upcoming horror film, False Positive.

In the trailer for the film, which dropped Wednesday, the Broad City actress, 34, stars as Lucy, a woman who begins seeking help from a fertility specialist, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), to get pregnant with her and partner Adrian's (Justin Theroux) first child.

"Am I gonna be one of those women who has it all? My career, my kids, my old man by my side?" Glazer's Lucy says.

And sure enough, Lucy soon learns that she's conceived a baby girl. But as time goes on, the soon-to-be mom begins to grow suspicious of Dr. Hindle and his intentions.

"I'm seeing things," a concerned Lucy tells a friend (Sophia Bush) that also visited the clinic. "I think Dr. Hindle did something. I think they're in on it."

Convinced that all is not what it seems regarding Dr. Hindle, Lucy sets out on a dangerous mission to uncover his truth and learn more about her unusual pregnancy.

John Lee directed the film and co-wrote the script with Glazer. According to Entertainment Weekly, the horror flick is based on a story Lee had co-written with author Alissa Nutting that explored the role of the patriarchy in pregnancy medicine and in vitro fertilization.

Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Josh Hamilton and Kelly AuCoin also star.