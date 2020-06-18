IFC Films to Host How to Survive a Plague Watch Party for Pride Month: How to Join

In honor of Pride month this June, IFC Films Unlimited is making the landmark LGBTQ rights documentary How to Survive a Plague free to view, followed by an in-depth discussion on the film's lasting impact.
The 2012 film traces the early years of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s as members of Act Up and other AIDS activists face a brutal battle to bring worldwide attention to the disease and save lives.
Larry Kramer, the trailblazer for gay rights who recently died at 84, founded Act Up (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power) in 1987 and is featured prominently in the documentary.
The award-winning film, directed by David France (Welcome to Chechnya), is now available to watch for free on the IFC Films Unlimited platform, which can be accessed via Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
The Q&A — featuring France and Ru Paul's Drag Race alum and activist Peppermint, and hosted by PEOPLE News Editor Nigel Smith — will take place on Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. To take part and join the conversation, sign up here.
As part of the event, IFC Films will be making a donation to Black LGBTQIA + Migrant Project and a diverse group of organizations and companies are on board to support the watch party.