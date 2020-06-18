The Q&A — featuring France and Ru Paul's Drag Race alum and activist Peppermint — will take place on Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

IFC Films to Host How to Survive a Plague Watch Party for Pride Month: How to Join

In honor of Pride month this June, IFC Films Unlimited is making the landmark LGBTQ rights documentary How to Survive a Plague free to view, followed by an in-depth discussion on the film's lasting impact.

The 2012 film traces the early years of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s as members of Act Up and other AIDS activists face a brutal battle to bring worldwide attention to the disease and save lives.

Image zoom David France and Peppermint IFC Films

Image zoom IFC Films

The award-winning film, directed by David France (Welcome to Chechnya), is now available to watch for free on the IFC Films Unlimited platform, which can be accessed via Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The Q&A — featuring France and Ru Paul's Drag Race alum and activist Peppermint, and hosted by PEOPLE News Editor Nigel Smith — will take place on Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. To take part and join the conversation, sign up here.