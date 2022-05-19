Idris Elba and His Wife Sabrina Share Lessons They Learned About Love After 3 Years of Marriage
Idris and Sabrina Elba are learning a lot about relationships.
Married for three years, the couple is sitting down again with some of the world's most dynamic partners for the second season of their Audible podcast Coupledom. Premiering on May 19, the show will feature guests including filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, pop superstar Rita Ora and her manager/sister Elena, and Oscar-winning songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.
"We don't do the podcast to give advice," Sabrina, 34, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We do it to learn and speak about relationships."
As for their own union, working together "took a little bit of finessing at the beginning," Sabrina admits. "It's not 100 percent easy to work with someone you're in a relationship with. But I feel like we've definitely sort of found our way. Now we get to sort of build dreams together and see what that looks like."
When it comes to any disagreements, Idris, 49, explains that "there's no hard, fast rule how to navigate that," he says. "Everyday sort of squabbles, you just differ and move on. I think never losing sight of the fact that it's a journey is really important. When you're swimming, you don't look up to count the laps, because you get tired very quickly. It's a bit like that with marriage. I love anniversaries, but I don't want to count the years."
For more of Idris and Sabrina's exclusive interview, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.
While Sabrina considers herself more the "romantic," the two have one rule they like to follow: "Generally if we have an argument, I don't like to go to bed angry, and I think he's the same," she adds. "That's probably the one thing that we always try not to do."
Having just celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, the two often turn to humor and laughter as well. "He makes a silly face, and I'm on the floor," says Sabrina. "Yeah, I think we go for childish humor. That always works. I like making fart noises, and Sabrina likes to do silly dances."
Growing old together means looking forward to "harmony" for Idris. "You just want to be at peace together and have that be sort of a continuous motion," he says. Adds Sabrina: "I also love the idea of seeing what changes. We've been together six years now, and we both changed so much. I like seeing that."
The second season of Coupledom premieres on Audible on May 19.
