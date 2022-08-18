Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline

Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight."

The film centers around a man and woman who fall for each other while trying to survive after a plane crash leaves them stranded. In an interview with PEOPLE's editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in 2017, Idris acknowledged the parallels between his career and personal life, saying, "Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special."

Despite famously claiming that he would never marry again, Idris made a public proposal to Sabrina at a film screening before tying the knot in a lavish Moroccan ceremony in 2019.

Idris and Sabrina are now exploring the dynamics of relationships with other couples on their aptly titled Coupledom podcast.

2017: Idris and Sabrina meet in Vancouver

Idris first spotted Sabrina at a party in Vancouver while filming The Mountain Between Us. The actor was immediately attracted to the former Miss Vancouver.

"It was love at first sight," he said during an appearance on The View. "I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history."

September 8, 2017: Idris and Sabrina make their first red carpet appearance

The couple made their first official appearance together at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Molly's Game.

A few days later, they turned heads at the premiere of The Mountain Between Us, the film that brought them together. During an interview, he referenced his new love. "This is my beautiful girlfriend," the English actor told Canada's etalk.

"I think it's an interesting space, especially for her," he later told PEOPLE. "She'd never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually."

February 10, 2018: Idris and Sabrina announce their engagement

As Idris prepared to preview his big-screen directorial debut Yardie, he enjoyed another major milestone. The actor and director proposed to a stunned Sabrina at the Rio Cinema in London.

The cinema confirmed the news, tweeting, "Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentine's Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie," along with a selfie of Idris.

David Marsden, an agent and the managing director of Sainou Talent Agency, posted a video of the big moment on Instagram with the caption, "When you turn up to the #Yardie screening with @sainoutalent clients @adnanmust & @akin.gazi and the director @idriselba steals the show with a #marriageproposal. #congratulations #love #marriage."

In a PEOPLE Exclusive, Idris called the proposal "the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever," before adding, "But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me."

Idris originally planned to pop the question on Valentine's Day but settled on the screening when the plan turned "problematic." He said, "It was a little spontaneous if I'm honest. I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard on this project, so I was, like, I'm doing it right now, here, today."

February 13, 2018: Idris and Sabrina exchange Valentine's Day wishes

A few days after Idris proposed to Sabrina, the model posted about her new fiancé on Instagram.

"Baby! I can't tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel too short," she wrote.

November 2018: Idris and Sabrina celebrate Idris being named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

Sabrina was thrilled to have her fiancé named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018. The model posted a photo of Idris from the issue on her Instagram Story with the words "Hot damn" and a heart-eye emoji emblazoned across the bottom. She also shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "That's my hubby!!! Yaaaaasssssss 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 thanks @people but I already knew ☺️ #chocolateforthewin#lovewakinguptohisface."

"She makes me laugh and we share common goals," the actor explained in his Sexiest Man Alive cover story. "She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think."

January 2019: Idris and Sabrina share their love on social media

The former Miss Vancouver welcomed 2019 with gratitude for her fiancé and excitement for the future. "This past year has been one of the best years of my life," she wrote on Instagram. "I've grown and seen so much I feel like a completely different person. Thank you baby for everything you've done for me, I cannot wait for 2019. #loveofmylife."

April 2019: Idris and Sabrina host a 3-day wedding in Morocco

In April 2019, the couple tied the knot in Morocco. According to British Vogue, the three-day celebration began with a rehearsal dinner at the luxury resort Amanjena.

"There was a huge party with camels and fire dancers and dancing," a source told PEOPLE about the festivities.

That was followed by a sunset ceremony at Marrakesh's Ksar Char Bagh hotel. Idris wore a three-piece Ozwald Boateng suit, while Sabrina wore a bespoke Vera Wang gown. The weekend culminated with a festive all-white party featuring a fireworks display.

Nods to the pair's African heritage were woven throughout the event. "My family is from East Africa and Idris' is from West Africa, so we thought it would be fun to meet somewhere in between," Sabrina told Vogue.

December 2019: Idris opens up about his marriage to Sabrina

At the New York City premiere of Cats, Idris spoke glowingly of his marriage to Sabrina. "I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019," he told PeopleTV on the red carpet. "We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible."

The London native shared on The View how his previous stance on marriage had also changed. "I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn't get married again. But I met someone that opened me up." He continued, "I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time."

March 2020: Idris and Sabrina quarantine together

In March 2020, Idris was among a handful of actors who publicly shared their positive coronavirus status. The Luther actor broke the news in a video posted on Twitter. With Sabrina by his side, Idris explained his diagnosis. "I didn't have any symptoms," he said. "I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today."

Sabrina, who tested negative at the time, decided to quarantine with her husband. She later told Oprah Winfrey on her series, Oprah Talks COVID-19, that not even the risk of contracting the virus could have kept her from Idris' side.

"As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway. I wanted to be with him," she said. "I think that's an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care."

"We didn't change the way we interacted," she added. "I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I'm sure that people are making those decisions. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him."

August 13, 2020: Idris and Sabrina open up about their bout with COVID-19

Months after sharing his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Idris and Sabrina revealed how terrifying the entire experience had been. Sabrina, who subsequently tested positive, spoke to Grazia UK about their ordeal. "At one point, Idris really thought that this could be the end," she said. "He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary."

Idris and Sabrina made a full recovery, but some uncertainty remained. "That kind of unsureness about what's coming next leaves you with a bit of anxiety," Sabrina said. "But having been sick and being okay also now gives you this new lease on life."

September 6, 2020: Sabrina wishes Idris a happy birthday

To mark her husband's 48th birthday, Sabrina posted a shot on Instagram of Idris lying in bed along with the caption, "Waking up to this face is the best part of my day, you mean the absolute world to me. Happy birthday my friend, healer, lover, teacher, husband."

The model also shared some cute throwback videos on Instagram Stories of a few of their memorable moments as a couple.

April 25, 2021: Idris and Sabrina celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Idris showed appreciation for his wife just before their second anniversary. The actor and DJ shared a photo on Instagram of the two biting into a giant heart-shaped cookie cake with "Happy Anniversary" written in red and white frosting. "I love you so much, the last year has been one of the toughest of my life and I only got through it because of you," he captioned the snap. "@sabrinaelba my ride or die."

Sabrina also celebrated their anniversary on Instagram with a mirror selfie of her husband embracing her from behind. "To many more #2yearsanniversary," she wrote.

June 2021: Idris and Sabrina launch a podcast

The couple launched their relationship-focused lifestyle brand S'able Labs (the name is "Elba's" spelled backward), featuring a blog, wellness products, and their Audible podcast series, Coupledom. The pair were inspired by the strength of their relationship and sought to explore what makes a successful partnership.

"It was us finding ourselves having these conversations about what makes partnerships work," Sabrina said about the podcast. "Just naturally as a couple, you meet other couples, you start talking about, 'Hey, how has this worked for you guys?' We quickly realized that that community is so much more than just romantic and reaches so many different kinds of partnerships. It just became this great conversation we wanted to share."

April 6, 2022: Idris and Sabrina walk the red carpet with his daughter Isan

Sabrina and Idris' daughter Isan joined the actor on the red carpet for the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in Los Angeles.

Idris voiced one-half of the film's villain duo, Knuckles.

May 19, 2022: Idris and Sabrina discuss the love lessons they've learned after 3 years of marriage

Idris and Sabrina opened up to PEOPLE about their marriage and season 2 of their Coupledom podcast, which premiered on May 19, 2022.

"It's not 100 percent easy to work with someone you're in a relationship with," Sabrina said. "But I feel like we've definitely sort of found our way. Now we get to sort of build dreams together and see what that looks like."

The pair also shared how they handle disagreements, with Idris saying, "there's no hard, fast rule how to navigate that. ... Everyday sort of squabbles, you just differ and move on. I think never losing sight of the fact that it's a journey is really important. When you're swimming, you don't look up to count the laps, because you get tired very quickly. It's a bit like that with marriage. I love anniversaries, but I don't want to count the years."

Sabrina added, "Generally if we have an argument, I don't like to go to bed angry, and I think he's the same. That's probably the one thing that we always try not to do."