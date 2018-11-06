Idris Elba Reacts to Being PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2018: 'My Mum Is Going to Be Very, Very Proud'

There’s a new Sexiest Man Alive — and he’s just as excited as fans are!

Idris Elba was named PEOPLE’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where host Jimmy Fallon got to reveal the big news. After Fallon crowned the 46-year-old British actor as the new titleholder, Elba made a special appearance where he reacted to the news.

“This year’s Sexiest Man Alive is — Idris Elba!” Fallon, 44, announced. “Idris, are you there?”

From another room, the actor excitedly popped up and waved at the audience as Fallon congratulated him on the title.

“Congratulations on being the Sexiest Man Alive,” the host said. “Idris, by the way, you haven’t seen the cover, have you?”

Elba replied, “I haven’t seen the cover yet, no. I’m excited to see it.”

As Fallon held up this week’s latest PEOPLE issue showing the Luther actor on the cover the audience began to cheer.

“It’s amazing! I’m really, really happy with that,” Elba said. “Thank you so much PEOPLE magazine for making me sexiest man in the world.”

“My mum is going to be very, very proud,” he added.

Elba is the 33rd Sexiest Man to be named, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson back in 1985. Recent ones to hold the mantle include Blake Shelton, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Also on the show Monday was Rachel Maddow, Outlander’s Sam Heughan and singer Carly Rae Jepsen, who performed her latest single, “Party for One.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weekly at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.