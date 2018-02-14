Idris Elba's Fiancée Gushes About Her Soon-to-Be Husband Ahead of Valentine's Day

Idris Elba’s fiancée knows she’s made a good catch.

Just a few days after the actor appeared to pop the question, and right ahead of Valentine’s Day, Sabrina Dhowre took to Instagram to gush over her future husband.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel [SIC] to short,” she wrote on Tuesday, along with the hashtag “I’m such a cheeseball.”

RELATED: Idris Elba Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018: It’s ‘an Ego Boost for Sure’

The 45-year-old actor seemingly proposed to Dhowre on Saturday at Rio Cinema in London, before a screening of his big screen directorial debut Yardie.

“Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie,” a tweet from Rio Cinema’s official Twitter account read on Saturday, along with a selfie of Elba.

Video of the proposal was shared by a moviegoer on Instagram too, showing Elba on one knee before standing and being embraced by Dhowre.

“When you turn up to the #Yardie screening with @sainoutalent clients @adnanmust & @akin.gazi and the director @idriselba steals the show with a #marriageproposal,” Sainou managing director and agent David Marsden wrote in the video’s caption. “#congratulations #love #marriage.”

RELATED: Idris Elba Reacts to Being PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018: ‘My Mum Is Going to Be Very, Very Proud’

Reps for Elba did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Elba and Dhowre met and fell in love while he was making his 2017 thriller The Mountain Between Us.

The film — which tells the story of a man and a woman (played by Kate Winslet) who get stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash — was filmed in Canada, where the dashing Brit ended up catching Dhowre’s eye.

RELATED: Idris Elba Throws His Daughter an Extravagant Sweet 16 Party: ‘Always Been Daddy’s Little Girl!’

“Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” the actor told PEOPLE’s Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle in the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview.

The pair stepped out together at the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival after making their first public appearance earlier in the festival at the premiere of Molly’s Game.

“It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different,” the notoriously private Elba said of the attention he and his date garnered.

Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie pic.twitter.com/XRtca1xcv0 — Rio Cinema (@riocinema) February 10, 2018

“I think it’s an interesting space, especially for her,” he added. “She’d never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually.”

Elba was previously in a relationship with Naiyana Garth, who gave birth to their son Winston in 2014. The actor was also married makeup artist Hanne Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 and lawyer Sonya Hamlin for six months in 2006. Elba and Norgaard share a daughter, Isan, who is 15.