Idris Elba Says His New Wife Sabrina Dhowre Nurtures ‘the Best Side of Me’

Idris Elba and his new wife Sabrina Dhowre walked down the aisle in Morocco on April 26, and now they’re opening up about their love and their special day for the July cover of British Vogue.

“You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina,” Elba, 46, told the outlet. “It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But …”

PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive also shared that he and Dhowre have been “literally inseparable since we met.”

“Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more,” Elba said.

The two exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Morocco, a small luxury hotel with extensive gardens in the palm grove of Marrakesh, surrounded by family and friends.

Dhowre wore two custom Vera Wang gowns, while Elba chose a classic black suit by Ozwald Boateng.

“We want the guests to leave remembering the importance of love,” Dhowre told British Vogue of their wedding. “Behind all the glitz and the flowers, that’s what matters.”

Elba met Dhowre while working on his film The Mountain Between Us. In 2017, he told PEOPLE that “falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special.”

He proposed in February 2018. Of his romantic engagement, the British heartthrob previously told PEOPLE that his proposal “was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever,” adding, “But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.”

The pair recently hit the Met Gala red carpet last month, marking their first public appearance as a married couple.

