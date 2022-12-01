Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Step Out Together for Date Night at 2022 'Shoe Oscars'

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina attended the 36th Footwear News Achievement Awards together in New York City Wednesday, where Elba honored Christian Louboutin

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 11:19 AM
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards
Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Footwear News via Getty Images

Wednesday was date night for Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba!

The couple stepped out together in New York City to attend the 36th Footwear News Achievement Awards, a.k.a. the "Shoe Oscars," dressed to the nines.

The 2018 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive looked dapper in a black suit with a stitched white lining, while Sabrina wowed in a long-sleeved, high-neck, sheer brown dress, finishing the show-stopping look in matching stilettos.

The spouses of three years held hands as they posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the event.

During the ceremony, Elba, 50, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to famed shoe designer Christian Louboutin, reports the Daily Mail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba 36th Annual Footwear News Awards
Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Elba and Sabrina, 34, began dating in early 2017, and they got engaged at an East London screening of his movie Yardie in February 2018. The couple tied the knot in April 2019 at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

"I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019," Elba told PeopleTV that December, during the premiere of Cats. "We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible."

The Beast actor told PEOPLE in November 2018 that the moment he proposed, which went viral, "was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever."

"But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Idris Elba "Fell Head Over Heels" for Wife Sabrina Dhowre

Back in May, both Elba and his model wife chatted with PEOPLE surrounding the second season of their Audible podcast Coupledom, about what they have learned about love after three years of marriage.

And working together "took a little bit of finessing at the beginning," Sabrina admitted at the time.

"It's not 100% easy to work with someone you're in a relationship with," she said. "But I feel like we've definitely sort of found our way. Now we get to sort of build dreams together and see what that looks like."

When it comes to any disagreements, Elba explained that "there's no hard, fast rule how to navigate that" — "Everyday sort of squabbles, you just differ and move on."

"I think never losing sight of the fact that it's a journey is really important," the Golden Globe winner added to PEOPLE. "When you're swimming, you don't look up to count the laps, because you get tired very quickly. It's a bit like that with marriage. I love anniversaries, but I don't want to count the years."

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Will Smith Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (13642078aa) Simu Liu 'Violent Night' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 29 Nov 2022
Simu Liu Is Dating Digital Marketing Manager Allison Hsu
Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito attend Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's New Series "Willow" Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Danny DeVito and Actress Daughter Lucy Attend Disney+'s 'Willow' Premiere Together
In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.
Brendan Fraser Reacts to Elizabeth Hurley Calling Him a Favorite Costar: 'She's a Delight'
Will Smith - "Emancipation" | The Daily Show
Will Smith's Trevor Noah Interview Gets Split Reactions from Hollywood: 'Better' Apology, Needs 'More Humility'
Love Actually Director Admits Movie's 'Lack of Diversity' Makes Him 'Feel Uncomfortable and a Bit Stupid'
'Love Actually' Director Admits Movie's Lack of Diversity Makes Him 'Feel Uncomfortable,' 'Stupid'
Antoine Fuqua, Will Smith
Antoine Fuqua: There Was a 'Full Conversation' with Apple About Release of Will Smith Film 'Emancipation'
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Introduces Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong — and a Peek at Rainbow Road
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Rainbow Road
Hugh Jackman Shares Annual Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman Shares Birthday Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'Joy Lights Up All Around You'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L - R) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel
'Glass Onion' Cast and Director Take Fans Behind the Scenes of 'Knives Out' Sequel: Watch
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hugh Grant 'Drunkenly' Watched 'Love Actually' with Wife — and She Thought Movie Was 'All About Pain'
Emma Corrin at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Corrin Asks for Gender-Neutral Acting Award Categories: 'Do We Need to Make It Specific?'
will smith
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep Thinking He 'Penalized' His 'Emancipation' Team After Oscars Slap
Oscar Statue
2023 Oscars Will Include All 23 Categories During Live Ceremony in Break from 2022 Format
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore date night at Gotham Awards
Brendan Fraser and Girlfriend Jeanne Moore Have Date Night at 2022 Gotham Awards
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Will Smith Opens Up About Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: 'I Lost It'