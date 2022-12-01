Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Step Out Together for Date Night at 2022 'Shoe Oscars'

Wednesday was date night for Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba!

The couple stepped out together in New York City to attend the 36th Footwear News Achievement Awards, a.k.a. the "Shoe Oscars," dressed to the nines.

The 2018 PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive looked dapper in a black suit with a stitched white lining, while Sabrina wowed in a long-sleeved, high-neck, sheer brown dress, finishing the show-stopping look in matching stilettos.

The spouses of three years held hands as they posed for photos on the red carpet ahead of the event.

During the ceremony, Elba, 50, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to famed shoe designer Christian Louboutin, reports the Daily Mail.

Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Elba and Sabrina, 34, began dating in early 2017, and they got engaged at an East London screening of his movie Yardie in February 2018. The couple tied the knot in April 2019 at Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco.

"I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019," Elba told PeopleTV that December, during the premiere of Cats. "We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible."

The Beast actor told PEOPLE in November 2018 that the moment he proposed, which went viral, "was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever."

"But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me," he added.

Back in May, both Elba and his model wife chatted with PEOPLE surrounding the second season of their Audible podcast Coupledom, about what they have learned about love after three years of marriage.

And working together "took a little bit of finessing at the beginning," Sabrina admitted at the time.

"It's not 100% easy to work with someone you're in a relationship with," she said. "But I feel like we've definitely sort of found our way. Now we get to sort of build dreams together and see what that looks like."

When it comes to any disagreements, Elba explained that "there's no hard, fast rule how to navigate that" — "Everyday sort of squabbles, you just differ and move on."

"I think never losing sight of the fact that it's a journey is really important," the Golden Globe winner added to PEOPLE. "When you're swimming, you don't look up to count the laps, because you get tired very quickly. It's a bit like that with marriage. I love anniversaries, but I don't want to count the years."