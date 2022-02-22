Idris Elba Says He Hopes to 'Lean Away' from Acting to Focus on His Music: 'Some Will Hate It'
Idris Elba is planning to go all in on his music career.
The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star, 49, told Vanity Fair for the magazine's 2022 Hollywood Issue that he hopes to "lean away from the acting work" to dedicate his full attention to music-making in the coming years.
Elba played a deejay on Netflix's Turn Up Charlie series, and has explored other musical endeavors, including performing at Coachella in 2019 and serving as deejay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception.
"Some may think, 'Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music's s---.' I've dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I'm at peace and I've chosen: This is what I'm doing, and I'm going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it," Elba said of pursuing music to Vanity Fair.
He added, "The thing about making music is it's a very consuming process. It's very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song. It's like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall."
RELATED: Idris Elba Is 'Part of the Conversation' for Next James Bond, Producer Says: 'He's a Magnificent Actor'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The British actor previously told PEOPLE that he has loved music since he was 4 years old, when he was first "mesmerized by the turntable going around and around."
"I've worked my whole life to play at Coachella. I made it at 46!" he said at the time. "I nearly passed out when I found out."
Back in 2013, Elba told the U.K.'s Evening Standard that he wanted to shift to music at the time as well: "This year, I'm not going to work as an actor and I'm going to put my mind into music. It's a progression thing with me. I want to make music but I don't want to shove it down people's throats. People are just barely getting to know me as an actor. But I do it from the heart, I'm not doing it for money — I just enjoy doing it."