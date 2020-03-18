Idris Elba Tells Ellen DeGeneres He's 'Dancing in Quarantine in Honor' of Her Sweet Support

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Ellen DeGeneres is sending “so much love” Idris Elba’s way after he revealed that he tested positive for the new coronavirus on Monday.

Replying on Twitter to Elba’s tweet where he shared the news that he tested positive for coronavirus, DeGeneres wrote, “Sending you so much love, Idris.” beside a red heart emoji.

The Dark Tower star replied to DeGeneres’ kind words, writing “Thank you. We appreciate the love. Dancing in quarantine in honour of your message:).” alongside a GIF of him busting a move.

Sending you so much love, Idris.❤ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2020

Thank you. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 We appreciate the love. Dancing in quarantine in honour of your message:). pic.twitter.com/SSpa4kLVoz — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 17, 2020

Elba revealed on Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus in a social media post.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said in a video, which he posted on Twitter. “I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today.”

Elba said that “it sucks” but he’s “doing okay” at home with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who has since been tested for coronavirus as well.

The Luther star urged his fans to take precautions to protect themselves and others from the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Elba also recently admitted that his asthma makes him nervous amid testing positive for the coronavirus.

Going live on Twitter on Tuesday, Elba shared, “Yes, of course I’m worried. I’m worried about having asthma and how that could make things complicated very quickly.”

He added, “I’m very worried about what’s happening in the world, if I’m honest. I’ve very worried about how we’re dealing it. Part of speaking publicly about it part of me coping about how the world is dealing with it.”

Elba is just one of many celebrities to share publicly that they have coronavirus. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Bond actress Olga Kurylenko have also tested positive for COVID-19.