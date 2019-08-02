Idris Elba Teases Hobbs & Shaw Costar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 'Sexiest Man Alive? Please'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has nothing on Idris Elba.

As PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive, Elba admits most fans ask him what it’s like wearing the crown.

“I tell them that I’m proud to hold the title and I’m glad the magazine finally came to its senses,” the actor, 46, jokes with PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I mean really? Dwayne Johnson, Sexiest Man Alive? Please.”



Johnson held the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2016.

The two men currently star as adversaries alongside Jason Statham in the new Fast & Furious spinoff movie Hobbs & Shaw. While Johnson and Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively, Elba makes his debut to the franchise as the cyber-engineered mercenary Brixton. Elba, who’s also an in-demand DJ, also wrote, produced, and recorded the original song “Even If I Die” for the film’s soundtrack.

Elba’s penchant for fast cars will also be featured in the new stunt show titled Elba vs. Block, which pits the actor against professional rally car driver Ken Block, known for his viral Gymkhana video series.

The apple also didn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Elba’s 5-year-old son Winston, who just recently “invaded” the Hobbs & Shaw press junket.

“Nobody realized who the little kid speeding on his scooter—zooming around them like they were obstacles on a course—was,” the actor says. “I guess he gets his need for speed from his dad!”

Hobbs & Shaw is now playing.