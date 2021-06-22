Idris Elba joins the star-studded cast of The Suicide Squad in the latest trailer

New The Suicide Squad Trailer Introduces Idris Elba's Bloodsport, Who Put 'Superman in the ICU'

Idris Elba is taking over The Suicide Squad.

The actor joins the star-studded cast of the upcoming reboot in a new trailer. The action-packed clip explains how Viola Davis' Amanda Waller started tracking his character Bloodsport after he put "Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rest of the trailer gives a little more screentime to Pete Davidson without spoiling what the plot of the movie is. For now, all fans know is the gang has to stop a dangerous monster from going on a rampage.

The Suicide Squad also features the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and the trailer gives a glimpse at one of her fantastical fight sequences.

Suicide Squad 2 Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Along with Elba and Davidson, John Cena joins the cast as the character Peace-Maker. Davis also returns as government agent Waller, while Joel Kinnaman will again serve as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney will play Captain Boomerang.

David Dastmalchian, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi and Jennifer Holland will also be featured in the film.

Suicide Squad 2 Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the film, posted in 2020, director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) shared that The Suicide Squad will "be different from any superhero movie ever made." The original film was directed by David Ayer.

"I was excited to do this suicide squad in the way it could be done from my point of view," he added.

Producer Peter Safran gave his take on the new movie as well. "This one is completely unique," he said. "This is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the grittiness of James Gunn's characters and comedy."

Safran previously said the film, which is also written by Gunn, "is a total reboot" and not a sequel. "It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script, and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," he said.