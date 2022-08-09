Idris Elba Shows Off His DJ Skills on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'

Idris Elba shared some insight into life as a DJ this week with Jimmy Fallon.

During an appearance Monday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 49-year-old actor was asked a number of fan questions, with one being about his job outside of acting — which is spinning records.

Fallon, 47, asked the fan-based question, "You're DJ'in and there's only time for one final song before the venue closes. What are you playing Idris Elba?"

After a long pause, the Golden Globe winner shouted, "Ya'll gonna make me lose my mind," referring to "Party Up," the 2000 hit single by rapper DMX.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Elba is currently promoting his new film Beast, in which he plays the father of two young girls who must defend his family against a rogue lion who was traumatized by poachers.

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Meanwhile, he is celebrating three years of marriage with wife Sabrina Elba. In May, they debuted their second season of their Audible podcast Coupledom.

"We don't do the podcast to give advice," Sabrina, 34, told PEOPLE at the time. "We do it to learn and speak about relationships." The show features guests including filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, pop superstar Rita Ora and her manager/sister Elena, and Oscar-winning songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Amy Sussman/Getty

As for their own union, Sabrina said she and Idris often turn to humor and laughter. "He makes a silly face, and I'm on the floor," she said. "Yeah, I think we go for childish humor. That always works. I like making fart noises, and Sabrina likes to do silly dances," Idris added.

Growing old together means looking forward to "harmony" for Idris. "You just want to be at peace together and have that be sort of a continuous motion," he said. Sabrina noted: "I also love the idea of seeing what changes. We've been together six years now, and we both changed so much. I like seeing that."