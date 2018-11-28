Idris Elba Shows Off His Dance Moves During Anniversary Celebration with Fiancée Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba may be an actor, producer, DJ and PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive — but he’s also a talented dancer!

The 46-year-old Luther actor showed off his dance moves during a black and white video shared by his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre on Instagram Wednesday as they celebrated their anniversary together.

“When you bring home the DJ 😂… I love you baby ❤️,” Dhowre wrote in the caption.

The couple danced to Tony! Toni! Toné!’s 1993 song “Anniversary” at their apartment. They also celebrated with a cake that read, “Happy Anniversary.”

Elba and Dhowre met while the actor was filming the 2017 film The Mountain Between Us. He proposed to the model in February after the screening of his film Yardie in front of a packed audience that was filmed and went viral.

Elba told PEOPLE earlier this month that the moment “was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever.”

“But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me,” he said.

“It was a little spontaneous if I’m honest,” he shared. “I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I’m doing it right now, here, today.”

As for what makes Dhowre “the one,” Elba says the two “have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

While the two are planning their wedding, Elba says he has one specific request for their perfect celebration.

“It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” he added. “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c’mon!”