Idris Elba, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2018, Has His Own Twitter Emoji — Check It Out!

This year’s sexiest man alive has earned a Twitter emoji of his own — and the likeness is spot on!

Idris Elba was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive on Monday night and fans of the actor can unlock his emoji on Twitter by writing out #SexiestManAlive.

Other variations such as #SexiestManAlive2019, #PeopleSexiestMan and #IdrisElba.

The 46-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star frequently uses Twitter and is a popular topic of discussion on the social media site with more than 1.4 million Tweets about him this year.

His most retweeted tweet so far was a cheeky closeup photo of his face with a filter in which he wrote, “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

With a massive fanbase, Elba’s admirers have also frequently used other emojis when tweeting about the actor, with these being the most frequently used: “🙌👊😍😭😂😎🇬🇧🤤🇬🇭 🔥.”

Elba has kept up a busy schedule. The actor appeared as Heimdall in the latest installment of the Avengers franchise and is returning to the TV series Luther for four episodes in season 5.

He is currently filming Hobbs and Shaw, the spinoff for The Fate of the Furious which focuses on Dwayne Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs forming an unlikely alliance with Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham.

Elba is also in talks to star in the musical film adaptation of Cats alongside Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson.

