Idris Elba Steps Out for the First Time in London Since Recovering from the Coronavirus

Idris Elba stepped out in London for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19

Idris Elba is looking good after recovering from COVID-19.

The actor, who revealed he tested positive for the fast-spreading novel coronavirus in March, was spotted back in London after previously self-isolating in New Mexico. Elba, 47, sported a beanie and a simple black shirt and jeans on his walk.

In March, Elba gave an update saying he and his wife Sabrina Dhowre were “both doing OK” although they are “asymptomatic” following dual positive diagnoses for COVID-19.

“We’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo,” Elba said. “We can’t get a flight back home.”

The actor continued, “We just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re OK, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

“It’s weird because I never sit still, Sabrina never sits still either and I think she’s finding it harder,” Elba added. “She’s getting cabin fever.”

Elba previously revealed he and Dhowre were under quarantine together in New Mexico. The two sat down remotely with Oprah Winfrey in March for the first episode of her new series “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” which is available to watch for free on Apple TV+.

Dhowre shared that even after learning her husband had potentially been exposed to the virus, she made the decision to fly out to be with him.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

“We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she added. “I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”