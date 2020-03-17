Idris Elba Says Wife Sabrina Tested for Coronavirus After He Was Diagnosed: She's 'Nervous'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Idris Elba gave fans an update on his status a day after announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elba, 47, went live on Twitter Tuesday to thank fans for the well-wishes and let them know how he is doing. The actor also revealed that his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, 30, who is in quarantine with him, was tested for the virus on Tuesday morning and is awaiting her results.

“Sabrina is doing good, she finally today managed to get a test,” Elba said during the livestream. “Generally she’s fine. Nervous of course. Worried.”

Elba also addressed people wondering why she was by his side given how contagious the virus is. Dhowre appeared with Elba in Monday’s video when he announced his positive diagnosis.

“Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side,” he said. “As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did. She wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same thing for her. Love is all you get, and who am I to turn down my wife’s support? As much as I want her to be safe, we calculated that risk and decided to be together.”

“I love Sabrina for standing by me and being in that video, it was the most important moment for me,” he added.

The actor went on to explain how Dhowre was handling all of the attention in the aftermath of their announcement.

“She’s doing okay. We’re very lucky we managed to get her a test this morning,” Elba said. “She woke up this morning a little bit sad as I did. Yesterday was a lot for us. My wife isn’t used to the public eye as I am and yesterday we were the biggest story in the world. It was weird because people were criticizing her for being beside me and that was bananas.”

Elba also gave an update on his own health, saying that he still feels fine and has yet to show any symptoms.

“Right now though I am feeling okay. Woke up this morning, didn’t have any symptoms. My voice is a little bit tired, I didn’t sleep well. Still don’t have any symptoms. Checking my fever twice a day,” he said.

Elba said he’d been “doing a lot of reading” and that he remains asymptomatic after his diagnosis. The actor also thanked fans for their support after his announcement.

“It’s been a mad 24 hours as you can probably guess,” he said. “Yesterday was good and bad. It was bad because I obviously tested positive, but it was also good ’cause I think it opened up a lot of conversation. I think it made it a lot more real for some people, definitely made it real for me and my family.”

“You guys sent me a lot of love and I felt that,” he continued. “Certainly felt, at the end of the day, my wife and I felt like it was the right thing to do because we aren’t the only ones going through this.”

In the video on Monday, Elba said he opted to get tested after coming in contact with another person who also tested positive.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said in a video, which he posted on Twitter. “I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today.”

The Luther star urged his fans to take precautions to protect themselves and others from the highly contagious respiratory illness.

“Look, this is serious,” he said. “Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it. So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance … If you’re feeling ill, and you feel like you should be tested, or you’ve been exposed, then do something about it. It’s really important.”