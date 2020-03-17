Idris Elba Says Tom Hanks 'Motivated' Him to Go Public About Having Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Idris Elba is thanking Tom Hanks for going public about testing positive for the coronavirus and expressing how the Forrest Gump actor inspired him to share his own diagnosis.

“I’m really proud of Tom Hanks who is also someone in the public eye who came out and said they have it and has been public about it,” Elba, 47, said in a livestream Q&A on Twitter Tuesday. “I was really motivated by Tom’s move there.”

The Luther star announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus last Friday, despite showing no symptoms for the COVID-19 disease.

He’s been self-isolating at home with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, 30, who he revealed had tested for the virus on Tuesday morning.

“I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said in a video posted on Twitter Monday. “I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they were tested positive, I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got results back today.”

Hanks, 63, announced he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, 63, tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Elba took to Twitter again Tuesday to answer questions about how he’s doing as he continues to ask people take warnings about the coronavirus seriously.

“I’m really worried about what’s going on in the world,” Elba said in the video. “I’m really worried about how we’re dealing with it.”

The actor added that part of his coping with COVID-19 and being in quarantine is “speaking to you guys publicly about this,” Elba said.

Days before he tested positive for the virus, Elba was photographed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, at a charity event in London. Mrs. Trudeau tested positive for the virus upon returning to Canada last week and has since been in self-isolation alongside the prime minister and their three children.

“I got tested because I had realized I got exposed to someone who had also tested positive,” Elba said when he first announced the news on Monday.

Elba said Tuesday he’s been passing the time during his quarantine by learning to play the guitar.

“I’m making music,” he said, laughing as he showed off an acoustic guitar he recently bought. “I write a lot of songs and I’m learning to play the guitar.”

Elba said the news “sucks” but he’s “doing okay,” and seemed in an otherwise positive mood during his Q&A on Tuesday.

But the actor didn’t hesitate to strike a serious tone in warning people about the reality of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 5,000 in the U.S. and killed 93.

“There’s some transparency given to this situation when someone like Tom or myself is in this situation,” Elba said. “I’m worried people aren’t talking to each other about it. I’m worried people are going to stigmatize other people. I’m worried that we’re going to panic and send the whole world into a spin.”