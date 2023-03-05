Idris Elba Says James Bond Casting Rumors 'Are Just That': 'Never Been Any Sort of Truth'

"It's a compliment, and it's an honor — but it's not a truth," said Idris Elba of the near decade of speculation over whether he will take over the 007 role from Daniel Craig

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 07:14 PM
Idris Elba
Idris Elba. Photo: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Idris Elba is putting the 007 rumors to rest once and for all.

The Golden Globe winner, 50, admitted he was "nowhere" near being cast as James Bond following Daniel Craig's exit from the franchise as he recently spoke to The Guardian about the speculation that he will take on the coveted role.

"I love the Bond franchise, I'm very close to the producers," said Elba. "We were all kind of laughing about the rumors because they are just that."

He continued: "I can't speak for [the producers], but from my perspective, there's never been any sort of truth to any of it. It's a compliment, and it's an honor — but it's not a truth."

Elba's name entered the mix long before Craig's final bow as 007 in 2021's No Time to Die, when Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal revealed in a leaked 2014 email that she felt "Idris should be the next Bond."

'No Time To Die' Film - 2020
MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barbara Broccoli, one of the franchise's lead producers, said last year that Elba has "been part of the conversation" as she appeared on Deadline's Crew Call podcast.

"Well, we know Idris, I'm friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor," she said in January 2022. "You know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

"I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to, well, we've all been able to, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything. We just wanna live in the moment, the present," added Broccoli.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Biggest Compliment in the World': Idris Elba on Fan Support for Wanting Him in James Bond Role

Broccoli has since said that "nobody's in the running" for the starring role, adding last June: "There isn't a script and we can't come up with one until we decide how we're going to approach the next film because, really, it's a reinvention of Bond. We're reinventing who he is and that takes time."

Related Articles
NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021
James Bond Producer Says Next 007 Movie Will Be a 'Complete Reinvention' After Daniel Craig's Exit
John Boyega, Daniel Craig
John Boyega Says It Would Be 'Very Surprising to Me' If Next James Bond Actor Is Black
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Is 'Part of the Conversation' for Next James Bond, Producer Says: 'He's a Magnificent Actor'
Actor Liam Neeson and his wife actress Natasha Richardson attend "The 30th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards" at The St. Regis Hotel on January 13, 2005 in Century City, California.
Liam Neeson Says His Late Wife Natasha Richardson Wouldn't Marry Him If He Played James Bond
Daniel Craig Does Not 'Really Pay Any Attention' to James Bond Casting Rumors
Daniel Craig Does Not 'Really Pay Any Attention' to James Bond Casting Rumors
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
Daniel Craig attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival
Daniel Craig Explains Why He Left James Bond Role: 'Don't Want to Do This Anymore'
Leona Flowers and Miles Teller attend the Miles Teller Vanguard Award Presentation during the 19th Annual Savannah Film Festival presented by SCAD
Miles Teller's 'Gramma' Tells Twitter He Should Be the Next James Bond: 'He Has Everything'
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Elaborates on Statement About Not Describing Himself as a 'Black Actor'
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan Says 'I Don't Care' Who Next James Bond Is: 'Whoever He Be, I Wish Him Well'
Sam Mendes
'Skyfall' Director Says Next Bond Movie Should Be Directed By a Woman: 'It Would Be Wonderful'
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021
Next James Bond Won't Be a Young Actor, Producer Says: 'Trying to Visualize It Doesn't Work'
Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas
'No Time to Die' 's Ana de Armas Says There's 'No Need' to Reboot James Bond as a Woman
Outlander Star Sam Heughan Was Told He ‘Wasn’t Edgy Enough’ to Play James Bond After Audition
'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Says He Was Told He 'Wasn't Edgy Enough' to Play James Bond
Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan Responds to Possibility of Being the Next James Bond and How 'People Prejudge People'