Idris Elba Says He and Wife Sabrina Are 'Stuck in Limbo' After Passing Quarantine Period

Idris Elba is giving another update following his coronavirus diagnosis.

The actor, 47, shared a video on Twitter telling fans he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, were “both doing OK” although they are “asymptomatic” following dual positive diagnoses for COVID-19.

“We’ve passed the quarantine period but we’re a little bit stuck in limbo,” Elba said. “We can’t get a flight back home.”

The actor continued, “We just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we’re OK, and we’re so thankful for that. I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

“It’s weird because I never sit still, Sabrina never sits still either and I think she’s finding it harder,” Elba added. “She’s getting cabin fever.”

As for how they were holding up, the actor said, “We’re both good mentally. Just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried or panicked. I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic. But thankfully I came through and you can too.”

Elba also gave a shoutout to “everyone who is helping other people, especially the doctors and nurses and health care people doing their thing. You lot are amazing and should be fully appreciated.”

“To everyone that’s going through some hard times financially, just bear up. It’s going to be a tough time for everyone, but keep your head up basically,” he said. “Hope you’re good. We’re going to fight this thing and everything’s going to be cool, man.”

Elba previously revealed he and Dhowre were under quarantine together in New Mexico. The two sat down remotely with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month for the first episode of her new series “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” which is available to watch for free on Apple TV+.

Dhowre shared that even after learning her husband had potentially been exposed to the virus, she made the decision to fly out to be with him.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

“We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she added. “I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”

Much like her husband, Dhowre said she hasn’t been experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

“I’m not. It could be similar to Idris,” she said. “We’re in a high altitude it could be that I’m confusing seasonal allergies as maybe symptoms but I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is very strange.”

“It might change in the coming weeks and we’ll keep everyone updated. But It is worrisome that we’re both sitting here, two people and everyone that we know that we’ve been in contact with, all asymptomatic,” she added. “It’s a little bit worrisome.”

