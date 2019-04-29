Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Are Married! All the Sweetest Things They've Said About Each Other

Finding Love
Idris Elba opened up about meeting and falling in love with his new wife, Sabrina Dhowre, while filming The Mountain Between Us. “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” he told PEOPLE in 2017.
Making It Official
The pair stepped out together at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. “It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different,” he said. “I think it’s an interesting space, especially for her. She’d never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually.”
A Public Engagement
Elba popped the question to Dhowre, a model, while at a film screening of his film Yardie in February 2018. The actor told PEOPLE he was hoping to wait for Valentine’s Day to ask her to marry but the ring “was burning a hole.” He said, “I just dropped to one knee. It was very nerve-wracking. It was quite a public affair. But it really wasn’t meant to be on the news.”
Full Hearts
The two celebrated their engagement with a romantic dinner, which Dhowre shared on Instagram. “Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full,” she wrote. “I love you. Forever will always feel to short. #imsuchacheeseball @idriselba.”
What Makes Her the ‘One’
The actor revealed the two “have good chemistry” to PEOPLE. “She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”
Planning Their Special Day
Elba previously opened up to PEOPLE about planning for the wedding. “It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” he said. “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c’mon!”
"Love of My Life"
Dhowre shared a sweet Instagram photo of the two in January, in which she wrote, “This past year has been one of the best years of my life. I’ve grown and seen so much I feel like a completely different person. Thank you baby for everything you’ve done for me, I cannot wait for 2019. #loveofmylife.”
"Everlasting" Love
Elba shared a photo of the two at Coachella earlier this month, where the actor had a gig as DJ. “Thank you @coachella that was a moment everlasting @sabrinadhowre 😎😷❤️,” he wrote in the caption.