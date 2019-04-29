Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Are Married! All the Sweetest Things They've Said About Each Other

Idris Elba and model Sabrina Dhowre tied the knot in Morocco, after getting engaged in February 2018.
By Alexia Fernandez
April 29, 2019 12:57 PM

1 of 9

Finding Love

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Idris Elba opened up about meeting and falling in love with his new wife, Sabrina Dhowre, while filming The Mountain Between Us. “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” he told PEOPLE in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Making It Official

Rich Fury/Getty

The pair stepped out together at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. “It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different,” he said. “I think it’s an interesting space, especially for her. She’d never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually.”

3 of 9

A Public Engagement

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Elba popped the question to Dhowre, a model, while at a film screening of his film Yardie in February 2018. The actor told PEOPLE he was hoping to wait for Valentine’s Day to ask her to marry but the ring “was burning a hole.” He said, “I just dropped to one knee. It was very nerve-wracking. It was quite a public affair. But it really wasn’t meant to be on the news.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Full Hearts

Idris Elba/Instagram

The two celebrated their engagement with a romantic dinner, which Dhowre shared on Instagram. “Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full,” she wrote. “I love you. Forever will always feel to short. #imsuchacheeseball @idriselba.”

Advertisement

5 of 9

What Makes Her the ‘One’

Sabrina Dhowre/Instagram

The actor revealed the two “have good chemistry” to PEOPLE. “She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

6 of 9

Planning Their Special Day

IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Elba previously opened up to PEOPLE about planning for the wedding. “It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” he said. “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c’mon!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

"Love of My Life" 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group

Dhowre shared a sweet Instagram photo of the two in January, in which she wrote, “This past year has been one of the best years of my life. I’ve grown and seen so much I feel like a completely different person. Thank you baby for everything you’ve done for me, I cannot wait for 2019. #loveofmylife.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

"Everlasting" Love

Idris Elba/Instagram

Elba shared a photo of the two at Coachella earlier this month, where the actor had a gig as DJ. “Thank you @coachella that was a moment everlasting @sabrinadhowre 😎😷❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.