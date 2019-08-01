Idris Elba Reveals When He Finally Felt Famous (and How Beyoncé Helped!) in Hot Ones Clip

Idris Elba is taking a dip on the hot side.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the Hobbs & Shaw actor, 46, tried out some increasingly spicy chicken wings on Hot Ones and seems to have met his match.

“Jesus Christ that is hot!” Elba said while waving a hand at his mouth and taking a sip of water.

When Hot Ones host Sean Evans asked what made him feel more famous — hosting the 2016 Met Gala or hosting Saturday Night Live — the actor didn’t hesitate in answering.

“The Met Gala. I had Lady Gaga coming up to me, Rihanna, Beyoncé coming up to me, shaking my hand,” Elba said. “I felt super famous.”

Image zoom Idris Elba in Hot Ones First We Feast

He continued, “And, Anna Wintour, bless her heart, she championed me as someone who should host it. Half the people didn’t know who I was. They were like, ‘Who? Oh, OK, OK, you was on The Wire! Yeah, yeah, yeah. My dad’s seen that. It was great, apparently, great.'”

While not many may have known Elba in 2016, plenty do now. The actor’s star has risen with turns in Thor, Avengers, Star Trek Beyond and now Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

He will soon be seen again later this year in Cats alongside Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Rebel Wilson.

The actor also married model Sabrina Dhowre in a Moroccan ceremony in April. Elba opened up about marrying her while on The View on Tuesday, saying, “I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

“It was love at first sight,” Elba said. “I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”

New episodes of “Hot Ones” air Thursdays at 11 a.m. ET on First We Feast’s YouTube channel.