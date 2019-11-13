Idris Elba Reacts to John Legend Succeeding Him as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive: 'You Deserve It'

Idris Elba is passing the torch!

Elba, 47, turned his title as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive over to John Legend on Tuesday and the British actor and deejay couldn’t be happier for the “All of Me” singer — but he isn’t sure Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Sexiest Man Alive 2016) will feel the same.

“My G Congratulations brother!!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it,” Idris wrote, retweeting Legend’s post, which is a throwback photo of himself alongside Idris.

“1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I’ll take it,” Legend, 40, tweeted.

Legend’s Voice colleagues Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani helped the star share the news with the world, revealing PEOPLE’s new Sexiest Man Alive Cover on Tuesday night’s show, to the cheers of the live audience.

Given Shelton’s status as a former titleholder, it fell to him to do the honors and induct Legend into the most elite of clubs.

“As you may remember, I was the 2017 PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive. Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!”

But that wasn’t all. He also had an extra special gift for the newly crowned Legend — a pair of jean cut-offs, bedazzled with the word “VEGOTSMA” on the booty.

“You already came into this show as an EGOT,” Shelton explained, referencing Legend‘s impressive quartet of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. “Then you won The Voice so it became a VEGOT. Now you have a ‘VEGOTSMA.’ You’re the only one.”

Legend seemed genuinely touched by the unorthodox gift, and expressed his appreciation and gratitude for his fellow coach.

“I don’t know what to say. I want to thank, of course, PEOPLE magazine, but mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today.”

Prior to Legend being named, Elba suggested himself as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2019.

“Let it be the first time in history that the Sexiest Man Alive is the same man two years in a row,” he told PEOPLE.

Elba also devised a plan for how to stay the Sexiest Man Alive for the foreseeable future.

“Here’s my philosophy on this,” the father of 17-year-old daughter Isan said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. “It says Sexiest Man Alive. So as long as I’m alive, I’m still the sexiest.”

