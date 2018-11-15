Paging Montel Williams! Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba Thinks His Namesake Doll Looks More Like You

A doll created to look like Idris Elba has some doubters — including, it seems, the Sexiest Man Alive himself.

On Wednesday, the British actor, 46, seemingly reacted to the doll by sharing a photo of American TV personality Montel Williams after fans began tweeting about the doll manufactured by U.K. company Emperis.

Elba’s 16-year-old daughter, Isan, reacted to the doll as well, sharing a photo of it on her Instagram Story and writing, “I’m screaming,” along with a sobbing face emoji.

Williams, 62, also reacted and shared the photo of the doll on Twitter Tuesday, writing, “Ok, so I guess I have a doll now,” along with a laughing face emoji.

Isan Elba/Instagram

Ok, so I guess I have a doll now 😂 https://t.co/AgIE7SkIkg — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) November 13, 2018

Fans of Elba were left scratching their heads after the $1,100 doll surfaced on social media. While it clearly exhibited Elba’s style, fans immediately rejected the idea that its likeness closely resembled the actor.

Idris Elba Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

“How many people had to approve this? Did none of them know what #IdrisElba looks like?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“How on earth can this be @idriselba?” another user said.

How many people had to approve this? Did none of them know what #Idriselba looks like? https://t.co/yGH6K9KJgH — Kristin Johnson (@Kristin_Kenlynn) November 13, 2018

Cannot stop laughing at this ‘Idris Elba’ doll 😭😭 tears coming out my eyes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/06dFfDEARv — michael phillips. (@_MPhillips96) November 13, 2018

Fire whoever attempted this Idris Elba doll. That doll resembles the guy from #AMillionLittleThings pic.twitter.com/Nd2eVOJGPW — TLiMS63 (@peacewyns93) November 13, 2018

Instead of capturing Elba’s muscular physique, the doll was on the more slender side and featured a bald head.

Some fans even went as far as saying the doll looks like A Million Little Things star Romany Malco.

Elba doesn’t seem to be letting the doll get to him though as he’s basking in his new status as Sexiest Man Alive, telling PEOPLE this month, “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?”

“Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise— an ego boost for sure.”