Idris Elba Raps from Coronavirus Quarantine as He Drives His Wife 'Crazy: 'Creating Is My Therapy'

Idris Elba is making it through quarantine by rapping about his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The actor, who is also an accomplished DJ and musician, released a new song on Friday all about how he’s coping after receiving news that he tested positive for COVID-19. Elba, 47, first revealed his positive diagnosis on Monday in a video with wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, 30, by his side.

“Passing the time. Thank you for all your support and encouragement right now. Means a lot. Creating is my therapy… I think I’m driving Sab crazy though. Hope you guys are good,” Elba wrote in a tweet to accompany the new song.

RELATED: Idris Elba Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus: ‘I Didn’t Have Any Symptoms’

The track starts out with Elba saying he’s “sitting in the spare room in quarantine, just letting out some thoughts.” He then goes on to rap about how the virus and quarantine feel like a movie but are real life.

Elba also gives a shoutout to his wife, who decided to quarantine with him even though she hadn’t been tested for the virus yet. Elba revealed on Tuesday that she had finally gotten tested and they were awaiting results.

“My leading lady is really my wife, she a stuntwoman but she’s risking her life,” Elba raps.

Earlier this week, Elba gave an update on his wife and why they had decided to quarantine together despite the risk that she would likely become infected by the virus as well.

“Sabrina is doing good, she finally today managed to get a test,” Elba said during the livestream on Twitter. “Generally she’s fine. Nervous of course. Worried.”

“Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side,” he added. “As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did. She wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same thing for her. Love is all you get, and who am I to turn down my wife’s support? As much as I want her to be safe, we calculated that risk and decided to be together.”

“I love Sabrina for standing by me and being in that video, it was the most important moment for me,” he added.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.