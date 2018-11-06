Idris Elba Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive — and the Internet Loves It

The Internet has reacted to PEOPLE’s crowning of Idris Elba as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2018 — and the response is through the roof.

Elba is PEOPLE’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson in 1985, and last year’s pick Blake Shelton. Recent winners include The Rock, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

His reveal was made on Monday night’s episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Elba said. “It’s amazing! I’m really, really happy with that. Thank you so much PEOPLE magazine for making me sexiest man in the world. My mum is going to be very, very proud.”

David Burton

Fans of the Thor actor, 46, were quick to share their excitement on Twitter.

IDRIS ELBA IS FINALLY GETTING THE RECOGNITION HE DESERVES — imani nicole (@imaninicole16) November 6, 2018

Idris Elba sexiest man alive, something we can all get behind my God 🤤🤤🤤 — taytorade (@tayneezy23) November 6, 2018

@fuggirls Idris Elba is the sexiest man alive! It's about time!!! I imagine you guys are happy! — Melaina not Melania (@marvelprobz) November 6, 2018

@idriselba got sexiest man alive and i'm am not mad about it — 🌸 (@mystikflwr) November 6, 2018

IDRIS ELBA ON JIMMY FALLON OMFG!!!!! SEXIEST MAN ALIVE 2018 IM ALL FOR IT!!!! ❤️❤️ #JimmyFallon Congrats @idriselba — Adrianna🥀✨ (@adriannamonae) November 6, 2018

Idris Elba is @people’s #SexiestManAlive ? I dig it. A lot. Hot damn 😍 — Becca Blais (@beccafoubister) November 6, 2018

Others were happy Elba was named the sexiest man alive right before the midterm elections.

.@people making Idris Elba the #SexiestManAlive on the eve of Election Day is proof that it is never too late to right a monstrous wrong. — Amanda Sales (@Scamandalous) November 6, 2018

People definitely got it right by naming @idriselba sexiest man alive 😍😋🔥 — Ell Kay ✨ (@lizzzzyKORN) November 6, 2018

I endorse @idriselba as People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive”

Now if the #MidtermElections2018 go as well — Cindy Cloutier (@c_cloutier) November 6, 2018

Some of his famous friends were also on hand to support Elba, with The Real‘s Loni Love tweeting, “Congrats boo!!!”

Elba also tweeted after the big reveal, writing, “Who’d have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don’t forget to grab your issue this week https://bit.ly/2OpbsSV . I’m honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!”

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

In this week’s cover story, Elba tells PEOPLE he couldn’t believe he’d been named the Sexiest Man Alive.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” the actor says. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

