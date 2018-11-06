See Idris Elba, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, Try to Identify British Items Blindfolded

Idris Elba was born and raised in London, has appeared on multiple BBC series, attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding and is now opening a tiki-themed cocktail bar at London’s Waldorf Hilton.

But does the actor, 46, know his country well enough to identify traditionally British items blindfolded?

PEOPLE put its Sexiest Man Alive 2018 to the test with everything from tea bags and food spread Marmite to a crown and a cricket ball.

“I was in the cricket team when I was a young man, and I suspect this is a cricket ball,” Elba says in the video.

David Burton

The father of two also encountered fellow British icons like Paddington Bear and Harry Potter during the exercise.

“Of course, I’m a wizard at these things,” he quips after correctly guessing the Potter disguise.

Elba was announced as PEOPLE’s new Sexiest Man Alive on Monday night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, taking the mantle from Blake Shelton.

Elba and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre at the royal wedding in May. Ian West/PA Wire

“It’s amazing! I’m really, really happy with that,” Elba told Fallon. “Thank you so much PEOPLE magazine for making me sexiest man in the world.”

“My mum is going to be very, very proud,” he added.

The Wire star — who often returns to his roots as a DJ, including spinning at Meghan and Harry’s wedding reception — is among other Brits to have earned the title. Jude Law received the honor in 2004, and David Beckham served as 2015’s Sexiest Man Alive.

