Idris Elba Finally Puts the Bond Rumors to Rest, Says He Won't Play the Spy

After months of endless speculation, Idris Elba squashed all rumors he’ll play James Bond with a firm “no” on Wednesday.

Stepping out with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre as he promoted his directorial debut Yardie, Elba was asked if he’ll be the next actor to take on the iconic spy role.

“No,” he told Good Morning Britain’s reporter, bluntly.

And when further pressed if he prefers a martini shaken or stirred — a reference to the Bond films — the 45-year-old joked, “Stir fried, actually.”

Earlier this month, Elba tackled the rumors on Twitter, writing, “Don’t believe the HYPE.”

Elba’s name has been bounced around as a future Bond for years now, including in 2014 when an email leaked from Sony Pictures senior executive Amy Pascal revealed her feeling that “Idris should be the next Bond.”

RELATED VIDEO: Idris Elba Reveals the Beauty and the Beast Role He Asked to Audition For

At the time of the leak, Elba said on a Reddit AMA that he would “absolutely” take the role if it was offered to him.

RELATED: Idris Elba Responds to Latest James Bond Rumors: ‘Don’t Believe the HYPE’

Elba’s latest comment comes as news broke that director Danny Boyle will no longer helm Bond 25, which will feature Daniel Craig in his fifth turn as the spy.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” a statement shared on the official James Bond website said.