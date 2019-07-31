Idris Elba Is the 'Happiest' He's Been After Marrying Sabrina Dhowre: 'It Was Love at First Sight'

Image zoom Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba Gareth Fuller/Getty Images

Idris Elba is over the moon after marrying Sabrina Dhowre.

The Hobbs & Shaw actor, 46, opened up about marrying the model while on The View on Tuesday. Elba spoke about Dhowre and their Moroccan wedding, which was held in April.

“It’s been an interesting year, a lot happened,” he said, before explaining why he was initially against getting married. “I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn’t get married again. But I met someone that opened me up.”

He continued, “I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

Elba met Dhowre at a party in Vancouver while filming The Mountain Between Us with costar Kate Winslet. The couple got engaged in February 2018.

“It was love at first sight,” Elba said. “I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”

As for what makes Dhowre “the one,” Elba told PEOPLE in November they have “good chemistry.”

“She makes me laugh, and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” he said. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

RELATED VIDEO: Idris Elba Says New Wife Sabrina Nurtures ‘The Best Side of Me’

The actor also spoke about his daughter, Isan, 17, who served as the Golden Globe Ambassador in January. (He also has a son, Winston, 5, from a separate relationship.)

“She did really good. She was very nice. She’s not shy, but she’d never done anything like that,” Elba gushed. “I was very proud of her.”

RELATED: Idris Elba Is Married! Actor Weds Sabrina Dhowre in Gorgeous Morocco Ceremony

As for what she wants to do in life, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“She wants to be an actress,” Elba said before jokingly waving an elbow to the side. “I want her to do whatever she wants. I think she’s going to be a producer. She’s all about the money and how much box office, the perks. I think she’ll be a producer.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters on Friday.