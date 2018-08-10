Sorry Internet! Reports James Bond Producer Was Considering Idris Elba Are 'Made Up Stuff'

Looks like Idris Elba won’t be 007 just yet despite reports that he was in consideration to take over James Bond in the future.

U.K. tabloid The Daily Star reported that director Antoine Fuqua talked to James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli about who could potentially take over the role of 007 after Daniel Craig turns in his badge, but Fuqua’s rep denies the report.

“He never had a conversation with Barbara about the franchise or about any casting. It’s all made up stuff. Not sure how it got started,” the rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, this isn’t the first time Elba’s name is brought up in the Bond conversation. In 2014, an email leaked from Sony Pictures senior executive Amy Pascal revealing her hope that “Idris should be the next Bond.”

At the time of the leak, Elba said on a Reddit AMA that he would “absolutely” take the role if it was offered to him. The actor then took to Twitter with a self-deprecating post about his future as the British agent.

“Isn’t 007 supposed to [be] handsome? he Tweeted. “Glad you think I’ve got a shot! Happy New year people.”