Why Idris Elba Is Glad He Didn't Have Instant Success: 'It Wouldn't Be the Same'

The Three Thousand Years of Longing actor looks back on his road to fame — and wouldn't change the "toughest journey" it took to get here

By
Andrea Mandell
Andrea Mandell

Andrea Mandell is the Senior Editor of Entertainment Projects at PEOPLE Magazine. She joined the brand in 2022 and helps lead special projects, film coverage, festivals, awards and more. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Andrea served as USA TODAY's Deputy Managing Editor of Entertainment, Movies Editor and longtime feature writer.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022 09:00 AM

Idris Elba may play a genie in his latest fantastical film, but there's one wish he wouldn't have granted himself: instant success.

"I'm so fortunate to have the life I have now," Elba tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It has been, though, the hardest and toughest journey. Back then, I would've wished to get here quicker without having to go through some of the trauma."

Still, the Three Thousand Years of Longing actor has no regrets about his longer path to stardom. "I don't think at this junction I would appreciate the way I am now having not gone through that journey. I really do think that all the things that I have I would've wished for as a young man, it wouldn't be the same if I got it [back then]."

In Longing, Elba plays a genie awoken by a shocked mythology professor (Tilda Swinton) after she buys a glass bottle at a Turkish market. The George Miller–directed tale finds Elba's frustrated genie (or djinn, as he's called in the film) recounting a never-ending quest for freedom as he pleas for Swinton's skeptical scholar to make her three wishes.

"When you meet someone and you become a close long friend instantly, it's pretty magical," says Swinton. "And I really feel this about Idris. He really feels like a brother."

idris elba
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Offscreen, the 49-year-old British star has built an impressively diverse film roster, jumping from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as Heimdall) to the DC Universe (as The Suicide Squad's Bloodsport) to powerful dramas like Concrete Cowboy and Beasts of No Nation.

But the former Sexiest Man Alive has been open about the hardships he faced earlier in his career, which launched with critically acclaimed roles on television shows like The Wire and Luther.

Idris Elba stars as The Djinn and Tilda Swinton as Alithea Binnie in director George Miller’s film THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
Metro Goldwyn Mayer

When first arriving to the U.S., Elba worked as a DJ and a doorman at a comedy club, even selling weed to get by, he told The Jess Cagle Show earlier this year. "It just all fell flat on its face very quickly for about four years," he said. "In that time period, I did a lot of things that I'm not proud of."

In 2013, Elba called those early years a "wickedly tough time" in an interview with Playboy, revealing he experienced homelessness, living in a van "for about three months."

Fast-forward, and the Golden Globe winner has released three movies this summer alone: Longing, Beast and Thor: Love & Thunder, in which he had a surprise cameo.

In April, the star celebrated three years of marriage with Sabrina Dhowre, with whom he launched an Audible relationship podcast called Coupledom. He is also dad to daughter Isan, 20, and son Winston, 8, from past relationships.

And Elba — who began spinning records as a teenager and memorably DJ-ed at Coachella and at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding after-party — still finds solace in music.

In his time off, "I go into my music studio and I open my laptop. I don't know what I'm about to make, but I'm going to make some music. That's like my love language right there," he says.

Three Thousand Years of Longing is in theaters Friday.

For more on Elba and Swinton, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Idris Elba and Isan Elba at the world premiere of "Beast" held at The Museum of Modern Art on August 8, 2022 in New York, New York.
Idris Elba Says Daughter Isan Didn't Speak to Him for Weeks After Not Getting a Part in 'Beast'
Idris Elba Shows DJ Skills on The Tonight Show
Idris Elba Shows Off His DJ Skills on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'
TTYOL_09105_R Tilda Swinton stars as Alithea Binnie and Idris Elba as The Djinn in director George Miller’s film THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc. © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved
Idris Elba Grants 3 Wishes to Tilda Swinton in First Trailer for 'Three Thousand Years of Longing'
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: (L to R) Director George Miller and Tilda Swinton attend the photocall for "Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T'Attendre)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Director George Miller Calls Tilda Swinton a Chameleon: 'I Had No Idea Who She Was in Person'
sabrina and idris elba
Idris Elba and His Wife Sabrina Share Lessons They Learned About Love After 3 Years of Marriage
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Premieres His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Chris Pine, 'Secret Headquarters' , Mila & Ashton and More
Kristin Stuart, Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton
2022 Cannes Film Festival to Debut New Films Starring Kristen Stewart, Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton
Sabrina Elba, Idris Elba and Isan Elba
Idris Elba Brings Wife Sabrina Dhowre and Daughter Isan to 'Sonic the Hedgehog' '2' Premiere
Songwriter Lamont Dozier attends the 2013 BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 14, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Motown Hitmaker Lamont Dozier Dies at 81: 'Rest in Heavenly Peace'
A Jazzman's Blues, Director Tyler Perry and Joshua Boone as Bayou
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
(EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) A protester makes her way onto the red carpet during the "Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T'Attendre)" Red Carpet during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Nude Protester with 'Stop Raping Us' Painted on Chest Interrupts Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival
idris flex
Sexy Photos of 2018's Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba
The Dark Knight - 2008
Christian Bale Would Play Batman Again Only If Director Christopher Nolan Returned: 'I'd Be In'
christian bale
Christian Bale Recalls Having 'People Laugh at Me' When He Told Them About His Serious Batman
Chris Hemsworth and trainer Luke Zocchi. photo credit: Centr
Chris Hemsworth's Trainer Luke Zocchi Talks How to Get Thor's Body (and Booty) Using His Centr Wellness App