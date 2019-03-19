Idris Elba's Fiancée Sabrina Dhowre Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with a Lavish Bachelorette Party

Sabrina Dhowre celebrated her upcoming marriage to fiancé Idris Elba with a getaway alongside some of her best friends.

Dhowre shared photos of her bachelorette party on Sunday in which she thanked her nine friends for attended a weekend trip to Utah’s Amangiri resort.

In the photo, the model and her friends embrace each other with their backs facing the camera. The bride-to-be wore a white satin robe while her friends wore peach satin pajamas with “Bride’s Squad” written across the back.

“Had the most amazing weekend with the most amazing people. I love you all so much ❤️,” Dhowre wrote in the caption, and added their couple name “Idrina” as well. “#idrina #archyourback missing @jdebruyne@gurppanesar.”

In a boomerang, Dhowre shared a shot in which she and her friends posed and danced for the camera with a bride emoji in the caption, “👰🏽.”

In an Instagram story highlight titled “Bachelorette,” Dhowre shared videos of how she and her friends spent their weekend at the luxury resort.

The group enjoyed a private dinner followed by roasted marshmallows and a cake that read “Future Mrs. Elba.” The following day, Dhowre was surprised with a small party at their resort with balloons that read “Bride” as well as a sign that read “Pop the champagne she is changing her name.”

“You girls are the best,” the model wrote in the caption.

The party included sweets shaped like engagement rings, along with white heart-shaped cookies, chocolates and bottles of champagne. There were also white gift bags set out that read “Team Bride.”

Elba proposed to Dhowre at the screening of his film Yardie in 2018, which he directed. He opened up about his proposing to the businesswoman after being named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in November.

The actor called the moment “the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever.”

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba Steve Granitz/WireImage

“But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me,” he added.

As for what made Dhowre “the one,” Elba said the two “have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

Now that wedding plans are in full gear, Elba says he has his own must-haves for the perfect celebration. “It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” he adds. “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c’mon!”