Idris Elba's Fiancée Is Excited to Be Marrying the Sexiest Man Alive: 'That’s My Hubby!!!'

Idris Elba’s fiancée Sabrina Dhowre isn’t complaining about his new status as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018.

The model shared her excitement on Instagram Tuesday with a sweet message about her future husband.

“That’s my hubby!!! Yaaaaasssssss 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 thanks @people but I already knew ☺️ #chocolateforthewin#lovewakinguptohisface,” the model wrote in the caption.

While Dhowre called Elba her “hubby,” PEOPLE confirms they have not yet tied the knot.

She also added a photo of Elba from this week’s issue of PEOPLE on her Instagram Story, writing, “Hot damn” along with a heart eye emoji.

For even more on People’s Sexiest Man Alive, click here and be sure to pick up the issue, on stands Friday. And nab your own official Sexiest Man Alive shirt from our brand new Amazon store.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor, who asked Dhowre to marry him in February, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that his bended-knee proposal “was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever.“

“But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me,” Elba added.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Photo by David Burton/Sabrina Dhowre/Instagram

The star proposed at a screening of his film, Yardie, which he directed.

“It was a little spontaneous if I’m honest,” he said. “I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I’m doing it right now, here, today.”

As for how he knew Dhowre was “the one,” Elba revealed the two “have good chemistry.”

RELATED: Idris Elba Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018: It’s ‘an Ego Boost for Sure’

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba Rich Fury/Getty

For more from PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive — and to see who else made the cut — pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

“She makes me laugh and we share common goals,” he explained. “She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

With wedding plans in full gear, the actor said he has his own must-haves for a great wedding celebration.

“It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” he said. “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c’mon!”

Watch the full episode of PEOPLE Cover Story: Sexiest Man Alive 2018, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.