Idris Elba Explains Why He 'Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor': 'It Put Me in a Box'

"Our skin is no more than that: it's just skin," the Luther: The Fallen Sun actor told Esquire UK

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 02:18 PM
Idris Elba
Idris Elba. Photo: Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Idris Elba is opening up about why he doesn't refer to himself as a "Black actor" anymore.

In a new feature for the spring 2023 issue of Esquire UK, the 50-year-old actor addressed racism he has experienced in his career, while adding that he has "stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box."

"We've got to grow. We've got to. Our skin is no more than that: it's just skin," he added.

For the Luther: The Fallen Sun star, he "accept(s) that it is part of my journey to be aware that, in many cases, I might be the first to look like me to do a certain thing."

"And that's good, to leave as part of my legacy," Elba explained. "So that other people, Black kids, but also White kids growing up in the circumstances I grew up in, are able to see there was a kid who came from Canning Town who ended up doing what I do. It can be done."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Elba also said that while he realizes "racism is very real," he believes that "if we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other."

"As humans, we are obsessed with race," the British actor continued. "And that obsession can really hinder people's aspirations, hinder people's growth."

"Racism should be a topic for discussion, sure. Racism is very real. But from my perspective, it's only as powerful as you allow it to be," he added.

Elba said he didn't choose his profession because he "didn't see Black people doing it and I wanted to change that" — instead, "I did it because I thought that's a great profession and I could do a good job at it."

RELATED VIDEO: Idris Elba Isn't Giving Up PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Title "As Long as I'm Alive"

"As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it's like to be the first Black to do this or that. Well, it's the same as it would be if I were White," he explained. "It's the first time for me. I don't want to be the first Black. I'm the first Idris."

The Beast actor revealed that he gets asked a lot whether he has ever experienced racism ("Yeah"), but noted, "I don't go to my Black friends, in conversation, and ask them to tell me about racism."

But, he added, he's "not any more Black because I'm in a White area, or more Black because I'm in a Black area. I'm Black."

"And that skin stays with me no matter where I go, every day, through Black areas with White people in it, or White areas with Black people in it. I'm the same Black," Elba said.

Related Articles
Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Paul Rudd Says His Kids 'Don't Care' He's' Ant-Man' : 'Nor Should They'
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official with Actor Boyfriend Damson Idris
All About Lori Harvey's New Boyfriend, Actor Damson Idris
MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci)
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complementary Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
All About Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Harvey
Idris Elba in LUTHER. Credit Netflix
Netflix Releases 2 New Images of Idris Elba Reprising Role in 'Luther' Movie
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba attend the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Step Out Together for Date Night at 2022 'Shoe Oscars'
idris elba
Why Idris Elba Is Glad He Didn't Have Instant Success: 'It Wouldn't Be the Same'
John Osborne
Brothers Osborne's John Osborne and Wife Lucie Silvas Expecting Twins: 'We Couldn't Be More Lucky'
sabrina and idris elba
Idris Elba and His Wife Sabrina Share Lessons They Learned About Love After 3 Years of Marriage
Idris Elba and daughter Isan Elba 'Beast' film Premiere, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2022
Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Joins Him on the Red Carpet for 'Beast' Premiere in New York City
Idris Elba Shows DJ Skills on The Tonight Show
Idris Elba Shows Off His DJ Skills on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'
Idris Elba sports documentary Human Playground
Idris Elba Says New Sports Show 'Human Playground' Changed His Idea of 'What Human Beings Can Do'
John Boyega, Daniel Craig
John Boyega Says It Would Be 'Very Surprising to Me' If Next James Bond Actor Is Black
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Reveals His Post-COVID Vacation Dreams — and the One Item He Can't Travel Without
idris elba
Idris Elba Experiences a Wardrobe Malfunction with His Pant Zipper on Stage at 2022 Brit Awards