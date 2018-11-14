Idris Elba Fans Can't Believe This $1,100 Doll Is Supposed to Look Like the Sexiest Man Alive

Idris Elba, is that you?

On Monday, fans of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive found themselves doing a double take after a doll meant to look like the actor recently surfaced on social media.

While the doll, manufactured by U.K. company Emperis, was spot on when it came to mimicking Elba’s suave style — fans were not happy with its overall appearance.

“How many people had to approve this? Did none of them know what #IdrisElba looks like?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“How on earth can this be @idriselba?” another user said.

Instead of capturing Elba’s muscular physique, the doll was on the more slender side and featured a bald head.

“Cannot stop laughing at this ‘Idris Elba’ doll tears coming out my eyes,” another tweeted.

“Fire whoever attempted this Idris Elba Doll,” one user said.

“Stop the madness right now… please fire the folks that came up with this ridiculousness,” another fan wrote.

Some fans even went as far as saying the doll looks like A Million Little Things star Romany Malco.

“Idris Elba doll?! More like Romany Malco,” one fan said.

“Why Idris Elba doll look like the dude from 40 year old virgin?” another user asked.

“This doll is supposed to be Idris Elba but all I see is the black guy from ‘The 40 Year Old Virgin,” a different fan tweeted.

Despite seemingly missing the mark, the doll can be bought for a whopping £850 (approximately $1,110), according to The Independent.

Elba has yet to comment on the doll, perhaps he’s still reveling in his latest title.

When Elba first heard he was named Sexiest Man Alive he told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?”

“Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise— an ego boost for sure.”