Unlike the rest of the world, Idris Elba‘s daughter was not rejoicing over the news that her famous father had been named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive this year.

When asked how she found out about the title, Isan, 16, told PEOPLE, “Actually, I was on Instagram. PEOPLE said, ‘Oh, we’re announcing the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yes, can’t wait.’ “

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But she was less than enthused when she found out who the winner was. “I wake up in the morning and it’s my dad. I was like, ‘This is not what I was expecting. This is not very fun,’ ” Isan recalled.

And her father’s reaction may have made it worse for her.

“When I called him the day after, not even about it, he was like, ‘Do you have anything to say to me?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ Then he said, ‘I’m the Sexiest Man Alive.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. That. That thing. Uh, okay, cool. You’re welcome,’ ” Isan explained.

RELATED: Idris Elba’s Daughter Isan, 16, Named 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador

Idris Elba and daughter Isan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Unfortunately for Isan, escaping her father’s latest honor is becoming impossible.

“It’s definitely a topic around school, so I’m the one being teased about it,” she said after being asked if she plans to taunt her dad with the title. However, she was quick to clarify that all the teasing has been “in a nice way,” adding, “It’s a joking kind of way, but it gets awkward sometimes.”

Of course, the actor, 46, isn’t the only one being celebrated these days.

On Wednesday, Isan was named the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About This Year’s ‘Naughty’ Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba

Idris Elba David Burton

HFPS President Meher Tatna introduced Isan at The Four Seasons in Los Angeles.

“She’s a big fan of film, fashion, and beauty and is also a member of her school’s business club and in her spare time, you can often find her traveling with her Golden Globe award-winning dad,” Tatna continued. “Please help me in welcoming and congratulating the 2019 golden globe ambassador, daughter of Kim and Idris Elba, Isan Elba.”

During her speech, Isan said she was “honored” at the opportunity to be an ambassador and described the moment as “surreal.”

RELATED: Idris Elba Fans Can’t Believe This $1,100 Doll Is Supposed to Look Like the Sexiest Man Alive

Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba and daughter Isan Elba David M. Benett/Getty

“I’ve always been a lover TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” she said while thanking her father and mother, Kim Elba, during her speech. “I’m really honored to have this position and be able to talk about things that, issues that I care about such as mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular. There’s a perceived stigma and I’ve seen my friends struggle with it.”

Also at the ceremony, Isan was treated to a special video made by her father.

“Not only am I one of your favorite actors, I’m also a proud, proud father of this year’s new Golden Globe Ambassador — my beautiful daughter Isan,” Elba said. “Hey Issie, I know you’re probably cringing right now.”