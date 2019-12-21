Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Announces Her College Pick Just Days Before Christmas

Idris Elba‘s daughter, Isan, is headed to college!

The 17-year-old teenager revealed where she is heading to college in an Instagram post on Friday night in which she wore a gray sweatshirt with “NYU” emblazoned across the front in purple.

Isan also tagged New York University as her location in the post.

“Introducing Tisch School of the Arts’ new student!” she wrote in the caption. “I am proud to say that I will be a Film and Television Production major at NYU! #classof2024.”

Isan previously served as a Golden Globes Ambassador earlier this year, accompany her father to the awards show.

Idris, who currently stars in the musical Cats, couldn’t help but gush about his daughter during an interview with E! News in January.

“I told her to keep her back straight; elegance is presence,” he said. “Smile and nod politely, even if you can’t understand what anyone’s saying. If you feel like you’re going to pass out, don’t … I’m just like really proud. I can’t help but be a dad.”

When Isan was announced as ambassador, she was treated to a special video made by her father and played at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announcement ceremony.

“Not only am I one of your favorite actors, I’m also a proud, proud father of this year’s new Golden Globe Ambassador — my beautiful daughter Isan,” he said. “Hey Issie, I know you’re probably cringing right now.”

He continued, “I just want to say how thankful both Isan’s mom and myself are and Isan both for giving her this honor to be an ambassador. It has such a positive impact on her life and our lives and we can see the confidence and aspiration in Isan grow.”

“So we’re very thankful, so I really want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for choosing Isan. It’s a real special honor,” Elba added while explaining that he couldn’t be in attendance due to work. “I’m really sorry I couldn’t be there today. I’m in the middle of an action film and today I’m fighting with some sharks. I want to say thank you, guys. I love you Isan. Have a great time. Peace.”