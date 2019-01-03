Idris Elba's Daughter Isan, 17, Reacts to His Sexiest Man Alive Title: 'I'm Grossed Out'

Idris Elba may be PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, but his daughter Isan isn’t a fan of his new title.

The 17-year-old spoke to PEOPLE about hearing the news her father, 46, had been crowned in 2018 saying “even the school teachers were talking about it.”

“It was quite uncomfortable,” she admitted. “I was looking forward to seeing who it was this year, probably Michael B. Jordan or something like that but no, it was my dad.”

Flipping through the issue, Isan jokingly called the Luther star “a poser.”

“And he says I’m the one who does the poses but this is pretty dramatic, I’d say,” she said while pointing to a photo of Elba reclining on his bed.

As for how she’s taking her father’s new status, she shared, “I’m handling it very well but inside I’m grossed out.”

Isan told PEOPLE in November that she found out about the announcement “on Instagram.”

“PEOPLE said, ‘Oh, we’re announcing the Sexiest Man Alive,’ and I was like, ‘Oh yes, can’t wait.’”

But she was less than enthused when she found out who the winner was. “I wake up in the morning and it’s my dad. I was like, ‘This is not what I was expecting. This is not very fun,’” Isan joked at a press event announcing her role as the Golden Globe Ambassador.

Unfortunately for Isan, escaping her father’s latest honor is becoming impossible.

“It’s definitely a topic around school, so I’m the one being teased about it,” she said after being asked if she plans to taunt her dad with the title. However, she was quick to clarify that all the teasing has been “in a nice way,” adding, “It’s a joking kind of way, but it gets awkward sometimes.”

The Thor actor wasn’t the only one doing the celebrating. Isan was named the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The show airs Sunday.

During her speech in November, Isan said she was “honored” at the opportunity to be an ambassador and described the moment as “surreal.”

“I’ve always been a lover TV and movies and I dream to be in the industry one day,” she said while thanking her father and mother, Kim Elba, during her speech. “I’m really honored to have this position and be able to talk about things that, issues that I care about such as mental health, expression among African Americans, and my peers in particular. There’s a perceived stigma and I’ve seen my friends struggle with it.”

Also at the ceremony, Isan was treated to a special video made by her father.

“Not only am I one of your favorite actors, I’m also a proud, proud father of this year’s new Golden Globe Ambassador — my beautiful daughter Isan,” Elba said. “Hey Issie, I know you’re probably cringing right now.”