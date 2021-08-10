Elba is joining the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise by voicing Knuckles

Idris Elba Confirms He Is Playing Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2: 'Knock, Knock'

Idris Elba is joining another franchise.

On Tuesday, the actor confirmed he's set to voice Knuckles in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in an Instagram post where he shared an image of Knuckles' fist and two horns for knuckles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Knock, knock…," Elba, 48, wrote in the caption.

Elba commented with, "Let's go 👊🏾."

The actor is joining Ben Schwartz, who is reprising his role as the voice of Sonic in the upcoming film.

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore and Jim Carrey are also set to return to the sequel with Jeff Fowler directing.

Knuckles first appeared as an antagonist in the 1994 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 before becoming friends with Sonic and Tails. He became a protagonist in 1995's Sonic & Knuckles.

idris elba Credit: Sonic The Movie Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CSZ-QGXB0hW/

Sonic the Hedgehog raked in $306 million at the worldwide box office, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

The movie broke records when it debuted during Presidents Day weekend in February 2020, earning an estimated $58 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. With the actual Presidents Day ticket sales included, the family film's total debut haul came to $70 million.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sonic, with its three-day earnings, came to earn the title of the highest opening weekend for a big-screen adaptation of a video game property.