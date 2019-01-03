Idris Elba to Make His Coachella Debut as a DJ After Being Named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

Idris Elba is making his Coachella debut!

The actor, 46, surprised fans of the yearly music festival when they read his name among the list of performers for the 2019 lineup released late Wednesday night. PEOPLE’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive, who sometimes performs under the name DJ Big Driis, will be taking the stage on Saturday nights during the two-weekend run with Tame Impala headlining that day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“See you in the desert,” Elba tweeted on Thursday morning along with the full lineup.

RELATED: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to Headline Coachella 2019

Elba has been a DJ for years and even had the party going during a star-studded wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before their royal wedding in May

“It was a beautiful experience, like all weddings are,” Idris told The Guardian, describing Harry as ‘a friend of mine.’

He continued, “I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure.”

RELATED: Idris Elba Says the Wedding of ‘Neighborhood Lad’ Prince Harry Was a ‘Highlight’ of His Life

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Joining Tame Impala are Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, who are also set to headline this year’s desert fest once again returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for two weekends. Gambino, 35, will headline Friday April 12 and 19, Tame Impala on Saturday April 12 and 20, while Grande, 25, is scheduled for Sunday April 14 and 21.

“Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u,” Grande captioned a shot of the lineup on Instagram Wednesday adding a black heart and cactus emoji.

WATCH: Idris Elba Describing His Sexiest Playlist Ever Is Going to Put You in Some Kind of Mood

Aside from Tame Impala, other international bands including K-Pop group BLACKPINK and Mexican band Los Tucanes De Tijuana are set to perform.

Bad Bunny, Khalid, Solange, Kid Cudi and Pusha T have also been slated. Tickets for Coachella go on sale Friday, Jan. 4, at 11 A.M. Pacific.