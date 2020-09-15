Idris Elba, who has two kids from previous relationships, cleared up any confusion about welcoming a third child

Idris Elba Clarifies He Didn’t Have a Baby with Wife Sabrina Dhowre: ‘That’s Not True’

Looks like Idris Elba isn't chasing after a third baby at the moment.

After a recent interview with the actor caused some confusion, Elba went on Twitter to clear up any doubt over whether he had his first child with wife Sabrina Dhowre. Elba is already dad to 18-year-old daughter Isan and 6-year-old son Winston from previous relationships.

"Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby.. .. that’s not true Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe," Elba wrote, tagging his wife.

The confusion started when Elba said he's "a father of two boys" in an interview with ET Canada while talking about his new movie Concrete Cowboy. The actor plays the father of a young Black teen growing up in America, which Elba said "resonated" with him.

But ET Canada later updated their story to reflect that a source clarified Elba was talking about his godson along with his son Winston, not a third child.

