Idris Elba Celebrates Fourth Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sabrina in Romantic Candlelit Dinner

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

The couple, who met in 2017 and married in 2019, celebrated their anniversary with a romantic beach getaway.

Idris, 50, shared a photo on Instagram where he placed a kiss on his wife's cheek as they dined on the beach. A red carpet lined with candles led the path to their dinner setup, and a selection of desserts were on the table. "Happy Anniversary… You You," he wrote in the caption.

Sabrina, 34, commented a red heart on her husband's post and also shared several photos from the day on her own Instagram.

The Luther actor showered his wife with flowers, as Sabrina shared in a video on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing dozens of bouquets with the caption, "Thank you baby."

Sabrina Elba/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To mark their anniversary, Sabrina shared a video of herself with her husband walking along the beach toward the ocean at sunset. "Safe, when I'm with you I feel so safe, like I'm home," an audio attached to the video said.

"Happy 4th anniversary baby, thank you for always helping me try to conquer my fears 😂🌊🚫," Sabrina wrote in the caption.

On Thursday, Sabrina posted a carousel of photos from their trip to Mexico, revealing that the romantic getaway also involved a lot of adventure. The two rode dirt buggies through the sand and even met a camel, who gave the actress a kiss on the cheek.

She also shared a photo from another dinner with the actor, where he leaned in and placed a kiss on her cheek.

The actor first met his wife while on location filming 2017's The Mountain Between Us, which he starred in alongside Kate Winslet.

"It was love at first sight," he said during an appearance on The View in 2019. "I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history."

Meeting and falling in love with Sabrina while also filming a movie about a love story was a parallel the actor was keenly aware of. "Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special," he told PEOPLE in 2017.

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba. Rich Fury/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE last year after celebrating their third anniversary, the couple, who host the Audible podcast Coupledom together, reflected on what's to come in their life together.

"You just want to be at peace together and have that be sort of a continuous motion," the actor said of growing old with Sabrina.

She added, "I also love the idea of seeing what changes. We've been together six years now, and we both changed so much. I like seeing that."

The actor, who moonlights as a DJ, was previously in a relationship with Naiyana Garth and she gave birth to their son Winston in 2014. From 1999 to 2003, he was married to makeup artist Hanne Norgaard, with whom he shares daughter Isan, 21. He was also married to lawyer Sonya Hamlin for six months in 2006.