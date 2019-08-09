Idris Elba and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin Are Playing Father and Son in Their New Movie

Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin are teaming up for their next project.

Elba, 46, and McLaughlin, 17, are set to star in Concrete Cowboys as an estranged father and son, according to Deadline.

The film follows 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) who moves in with his father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where Cole comes to find the city’s cowboy subculture, according to the outlet.

Jharrel Jerome, who recently starred in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, also stars alongside Lorraine Toussaint and Byron Bowers.

McLaughlin recently starred in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things as Lucas Sinclair. While he’s making a move toward movies, the young actor is also getting ready to attend college.

Image zoom Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin Michael Kovac/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

He told PEOPLE in July he was home-schooled before landing the role of Lucas.

“I remember when I was in the fifth grade — I was like, ‘I want out of this. I want to do home-schooling. I want to learn on my own leisure,'” he said. “I just finished high school, I graduated. So I’m done, but I’m going to college this fall. Just take some courses, online courses. Going to do the home-schooling thing again.”

“I’m pretty excited,” he added. “Just stay educated, man.”

Elba has recently starred in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The star can next be seen on the screen in Cats at the end of the year with Rebel Wilson, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and Judi Dench.